Donald Trump’s allies float Tulsi Gabbard as 2024 running mate, report says





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

In an attempt to boost interest in former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the White House, some allies are reportedly considering suggesting candidates to be his running mate despite the Republican nominee not being chosen until the summer. next year, according to a new report.

Mr. Trump has not started campaigning for the nomination and few people have been hired to lead his operation in early primary states, but allies are still considering names for the vice president, The Daily Beast reported.

Several women are among those being considered, including New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in the U.S. House as a Democrat until January. 2021, according to the report.

After running for the Democratic nomination in 2020, Ms Gabbard left the party last year.

Ms. Gabbard caught Mr. Trump’s attention during her appearances on Fox News, particularly when she stepped in to host Tucker Carlsons’ show, The Daily Beast noted.

A friend of Ms. Gabbard who campaigns for her in New Hampshire, Eric Jackman, told The Daily Beast that Ms. Gabbard would be able to connect with young independents who want someone who is 9/11, said served in the military and would be very hesitant to advise a commander-in-chief to go invade or overthrow another country.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a town hall on the evening of Super Tuesday Primary on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan

(Getty Images)

Me, personally, I would love to see her at the top of the ticket, he added. But if that meant she was top of the ticket with another Republican, yeah, you know, my experience is that people who are Tulsi Gabbard supporters are way beyond partisan politics, they don’t like partisanship, they don’t like to be pinned down by a label.

A Republican strategist said picking Ms. Gabbard would be similar to President Joe Biden dropping Vice President Kamala Harris from the ticket and instead going with one of former Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois or Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Sure, they defend you on a few issues, but they hate you on everything else, the strategist told The Daily Beast. Cool, but let’s not betray the farm here.

It seems clear that Mr. Trump will not choose former Vice President Mike Pence as his 2024 running mate, after Mr. Trumps No. 2 failed to block certification of Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory at the Congress. There are a number of other rising stars in the Republican Party that Mr. Trump could choose, including Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, stalwart ally Marjorie Taylor Greene and even former adviser to National Security Michael Flynn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-tulsi-gabbard-2024-b2261134.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos