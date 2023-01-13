Even on the fringes, Boris Johnson is poisoning politics and corrupting our morals

This is Ian Dunts Week, a subscriber-only newsletter from i. If you’d like to receive this straight to your inbox, every week, you can sign up here.

Hello and welcome to the pain and misery of the working world. 2023 will be more gruesome than most, mostly involving national decline, civil service collapse, and economic stagnation, with no prospect of imminent change. Your only hope is oblivion. Happy new year!

Treason

The Carlton Club, one of those horrible private clubs in St Jamess, London, whose main social function is to bring together and isolate all the people you wouldn’t want to meet in the pub started the year of the worst of ways. They unveiled a portrait of Boris Johnson in front of the man himself, who took the opportunity to issue another of his now traditional semi-coded messages professing loyalty and indicating betrayal.

Never give in, keep fighting, keep supporting the government, keep advocating for a race to the top, opportunity and a vibrant, low-tax global Britain, a- he declared. It was like an abduction note written on a Hallmarks card. Sunak needed to make good use of the mythical freedoms of Brexit, Johnson said, and pass legislation to abandon the Northern Ireland protocol.

Johnson’s nightmare is obviously not over. The portrait of the Carlton Club is a useful reminder of the role it will play this year. He has a good little group of MPs who support him. He will bide his time until May, when local election results will likely prove humiliating for the government. And he will take aim at the Northern Ireland Protocol, now that there are finally signs that the UK and EU are engaged in constructive conversation rather than hysteria and vitriol.

Luxury holidays abroad

The terms of the engagement with Sunak are also becoming clearer. Sources close to the former prime minister said The Times this week that he could agree not to challenge Sunak in exchange for a safe seat in the next election. His constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is starting to look increasingly perilous following the series of calamities Johnson has inflicted on his party, starting with Partygate and ending with Liz Truss. It’s a real sign of his surprising confidence that his condition for not causing trouble is to be protected from the trouble he himself initiated.

Surely he has the money for it. The Boris Johnson Ltd office was set up last October, with his longtime assistant Shelly Williams-Walker as sole director, since replaced by Ann Sindall, his secretary at Spectator. He recently received a €1 million donation from Thai businessman and crypto-investor Christopher Harborne. He can add to that the 250,000 he made for two speeches in December.

And then, of course, there are the things that are just nice to have, like the 10,000 free accommodations a month that Anthony and Carole Bamford offer, or the use of VIP facilities at Heathrow or Gatwick, which he has used 15 times since August, presumably en route to every luxury overseas holiday he enjoys.

A moral test

But a shadow hangs over it all: the investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee. It held its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday, to start going through the cache of documents it received from the Cabinet Office. Then he will start calling witnesses, including Johnson himself. So now it’s time for more freebies, including a $220,000 legal defense fund for him provided by the government. And then of course the Gift of Dignity, in which his various allies betray their moral integrity by baselessly trying to label the committee a kangaroo court.

Johnson will be one of the main stories this year, even out of power. It provides a moral litmus test for the British right.

You can already see him playing. Sunak is weak, both in circumstances and in personal qualities. He ended up with Johnson and Truss’ brutalized bloody poll, which will result in humiliation at the polls and likely defeat in next year’s general election. Meanwhile, he adopts a rational response to the protocol issue, which has threatened the peace process, hijacked Northern Irish policy, scarred UK-EU relations and blocked cooperation with the White House from Joe Bidens.

Instinctive division with Europe

Backstage, Johnson waits. His most promising bet, laid out quite clearly in this Carlton speech, is to use Northern Ireland protocol to win support from the party’s lunatic wing. And in the desperation of their waning popularity, amid the ravages of the cost of living crisis, with nothing to grab, it could prove a particularly tempting proposition.

More than Notice

The problem is that Johnson is moral and constitutional poison. It has nothing to offer politically but more instinctive division with Europe. He hasn’t accomplished anything since leaving office except squabbling over perks, soaking up free money, and going on endless VIP vacations. The new Partygate revelations this week show that even what we knew of his behavior underestimated the seriousness of his impropriety. And his only defense against the investigation of these actions will be to try to undermine the reputation of an independent parliamentary committee.

It’s our little mini-Trump. Nothing quite like dangerous, of course. Nothing like toxic. But it operates the same way, corroding the integrity of the law from behind the scenes as surely as it has above.

It’s going to be a long and difficult year. One of his central questions will be: can the British right resist him? Given their behavior over the past few years, it’s hard to answer that with much confidence. Buckle up.

What to watch this weekend: Speak no evil

Morten Burien and Sidsel Siem Koch inSpeak no evil. You really need to be a true horror junkie to do this (Erik Molberg/Sundance Institute)

That 2022 Danish Horror by Christian Tafdrup is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most effective and unsettling horror movie I’ve seen in years. You really need to be a true horror junkie to do this. It’s very extreme and incredibly dark. But if you’re a real junkie, this movie manages to break through all the genre shields you’ve built up over the years, reaching right under your ribcage and completely screwing you up. Even now, weeks later, I think about it regularly, with shivers and deep unease. It’s one of the greatest horror movies of all time.

What to listen to this weekend: The Napoleonic Quarterly

PodcastThe Napoleonic quarterly. It’s witty, charming, very comprehensive and oddly relaxing (Picture: Apple Podcasts)

With season four about to kick off, it’s a good time to catch up. this wonderfully nerdy history podcast, hosted by my former colleague Alex Stevenson. Each episode covers three months of the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, so we’re dealing with some pretty granular detail here. It’s witty, charming, very comprehensive and oddly relaxing. Well worth your time.

To read this weekend: Olive Kitteridge, by Elizabeth Strout

American novelist and author Elisabeth Strout, Turin, May 11, 2012. (Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images)

Rather late for this one. And probably more generally than that, if I’m being honest, I think I’m pretty behind the times to read women’s books about female characters that I might not naturally focus on. It’s a wonderful book: kind, caring, touching but never sentimental, truthful and interested in the little tragedies in people’s lives, not to make a big point about the nation or the human condition or anything else, but simply because ‘they’re interesting in their own right.

Shortly after reading it, I read a book by a famous male author, which will remain unnamed, which was full of references to a character with supple, generous breasts and the way their thighs felt when they touched the protagonist. Honestly, it was so childish and embarrassing and pathetic. So, a much later New Year’s resolution from me: read more female authors. And a recommendation too: start with this one. It is a work of genuine beauty.