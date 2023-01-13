Biden beats Trump, trails DeSantis slightly in new GOP poll





January 12, 2023 at 22:20 UTC

By Marc Caputo

Although not as well known to voters overall, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerges as a bigger potential threat to President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump, according to a new national poll conducted for the curator Club for Growth.

The poll shows Trump losing to Biden 41-48%, an 8 percentage point disadvantage for the Republican who is outside the polls’ 3-point margin of error. But in a head-to-head matchup against DeSantis, Biden gets 42% of the theoretical vote to 45% for the Florida governor, which is essentially a statistical tie, according to WPA Intelligence’s online survey of 1,035 voters.

The poll follows a Suffolk University survey last month that also showed DeSantis edged Biden.

To test people’s knowledge of the candidates, WPA Intelligence used a relatively new approach in its survey by showing voters a photo of each of the three politicians and then asking respondents to type in the man’s name from memory or click on an option acknowledging that they didn’t. know who they were. Biden and Trump were known to 98% of the electorate each; but only 64% knew who DeSantis was.

Yet despite this name-identification deficit, DeSantis, 44, still outperformed Biden, 80, and Trump, 76.

Of all the three candidates, DeSantis is the one with room to grow and yet he still has favorable highs, he still beats Biden, as Trump loses to him, club president David McIntosh told NBC News. for Growth. As more and more people start to recognize DeSantis, his face, there are a lot of benefits for him to grow and get stronger.

The club was once allied with Trump but began breaking away from him in the 2022 primaries.

DeSantis, who is coming off a historic victory in Florida where he was re-elected by nearly 20 points, has yet to announce a presidential candidacy in 2024. But he is increasingly positioning himself for a White House bid, because a number of polls show that he would be competitive against Trump. , who reacted by railing against the polls. Trump is announced as a candidate and Biden has signaled he will run for another term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/meetthepressblog/biden-beats-trump-marginally-trails-desantis-new-gop-poll-rcna65601 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos