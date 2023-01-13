Ukraine, Trikiye support plan for the new humanitarian corridor: official

Kyiv fully supports Ankara’s proposal for a humanitarian corridor, according to the Ukrainian parliament’s commissioner for human rights.

“Last night we talked about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new initiative on a humanitarian corridor. I said it was a very good idea and Ukraine supports it,” Dmytro Lubinets said, speaking at the international conference “The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century”. conference in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Lubinets said the initiative could serve as “a new platform where representatives from Ukraine, Russia and Trkiye will try to find solutions to many humanitarian issues.”

Noting that he met with Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova in two meetings, Lubinets said the meeting on the first day was in a bilateral format with the Ukrainian and Russian mediators and that the meeting on the second day was held in a tripartite format with the participation of Chief Ombudsman Eref Malko as part of the conference.

The two commissioners discussed the provision of humanitarian aid to citizens of the two nations, where prisoners are being held, a possible exchange, medical aid, family reunification, the search for missing persons and even of a possible ceasefire.

Lubinets said their meetings with the Russian mediator would continue and they would hold a further meeting with Moskalkova and Malko on Friday evening.

Highlighting several issues that need to be addressed at these meetings, Lubinets said, “The main issue is to improve the exchange of POWs. The second issue is the issue of the thousands of Ukrainian civilian prisoners that Russia captured from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and are now holding on Russian territory.”

Asked whether an agreement has been reached on this issue, he said the two countries are willing to work out the issues, but have not yet reached an agreement.

Turkish media previously quoted Moskalkova as telling reporters they had agreed to swap “more than 40 prisoners” on each side, but she later denied the reports, saying someone had misunderstood something. She and Lubinets exchanged lists of wounded soldiers to prepare for a possible future exchange.

The Ukrainian commissioner also thanked President Erdoan on Thursday for his support on the grain corridor and the prisoner exchange.

Noting that Erdoan’s formula suits them very well, Lubinets added that Erdoan is a strong leader like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier this week, Erdoan expressed his support for the opening of a humanitarian corridor as he addressed the opening of the conferences.

The chief ombudsman of Trkiyes, Malko, made a proposal for a corridor, especially for the injured. We are already ready for that, he said.

“We are helping the injured to be evacuated from other countries, from Syria to Azerbaijan and Syria and we will continue to do so.

He further noted that Trkiye was already helping to resolve the food and energy crisis affecting the world amidst the conflict, through the grain corridor and by organizing prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Since Russia launched its military operation in February last year, Turkish mediation has facilitated the exchange of some 200 prisoners in September and the signing of an agreement between Trkiye, the United Nations, Russia and the Ukraine in Istanbul which reopened specific Ukrainian ports for the release of grain which had been blocked for months, effectively fending off a worsening global food crisis.

Just last week, Erdoan and Zelenskyy discussed issues related to humanitarian aid, the grain corridor and Trkiyes’ willingness to contribute diplomatically to the deconflict process and support Kyiv’s proposed peace plan.

In a separate phone call, Erdoan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that calls for peace and negotiation must be backed by a unilateral ceasefire as well as a vision of a just solution.