Discipline and conformity are the main paths to power xi in China





President Xi Jinping describes his term in power as the “new era” and embarks on a massive nationwide exercise to “discipline” the Communist Party and cadres for better governance. During the second week of January, he addressed the plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection opened in Beijing which opened on January 9. Chinese state media reported that Xi Jinping stressed that discipline was the “rule”. to govern the party. It is also the norm and compliance for party members and cadres to restrain their behavior. The president proposed to place discipline in a more prominent position, and “strict requirements should be implemented in the whole process of party rule formulation, party discipline education and party supervision.” ‘enforcement of discipline’. The idea behind the proposal is that “iron discipline can ‘grow teeth’ and show its power, and enable executives to be alert, vigilant and know when to stop”. The exercise will now begin to ensure that the party commits to a high degree of compliance and discipline awareness. Coming from above, the decree is unambiguous as to its intent: “To ensure that the whole party forms a high degree of consciousness of conformity and discipline.” As the new regulations say, every member of the Communist Party “should firmly establish the consciousness of the Party Constitution, more consciously study the Party Constitution, abide by the Party Constitution, implement the Party Constitution, and uphold the Party Constitution. Left”. A state media report even warns: “Get used to working and living in a guarded and restricted environment.” Why did President Xi launch this exercise after winning the third term? There is a ready-made explanation: Promoting the party’s new grand construction project in the new era to provide a solid guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country to start off on the right foot. Xi Jinping explained to the party that achieving the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities depends on improving the party’s unified leadership – a euphemism for centralized power – comprehensive coverage, supervision system making authoritative and efficient. Xi Jinping told the plenary that the discipline inspection and supervision bodies are an important force in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. He wants party leaders and cadres to be loyal to the party, bravely shoulder heavy responsibilities, dare to fight tough battles, be good in battle, and always charge at the forefront in protracted battles. After the plenary, Xi’s word spreads across the country. The message is concise: improve the internal control mechanism, consciously accept guardianship from all sides, strictly manage the frameworks of disciplinary inspection and guardianship, severely punish the corrupt elements of the system, and resolutely prevent the “black under spotlights”. The ultimate goal of the disciplinary drill is also clearly stated, “strictly enforce law and discipline, resolutely weed out the black sheep, and build a loyal, clean, and responsible iron army with iron discipline.” The principle of discipline should reorient eight central regulations to be in step with the “new era”. These include continuing to rectify hedonism and extravagance, grasping regional, industry-specific and progressive characteristics of style construction, grasping common and recurring problems, deepening rectification and to promote standardized and long-term style construction. The logic behind the new dynamic is that once full party discipline is achieved, it becomes easier to implement “political oversight”. Xi calls it a “powerful measure to urge the whole party to adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.” The communist government will now ensure that there is effective oversight of all aspects of day-to-day governance to keep everyone on their toes and as a warning that big brother is always watching. The emphasis placed by the Chinese president on the fight against corruption remains strong and is now linked to the principle of discipline. “We must continue to increase the pressure not to dare to be corrupt and always maintain zero-tolerance deterrence and high-pressure sanctions. We must firmly punish those who do not hold back and act recklessly. We must resolutely investigate and deal with corruption which is closely linked to political and economic issues.” For this, laws and regulations against corruption still need to be “improved”. Penalties for culprits will also be more severe. It will be an act of discipline than ” crack down hard on these so-called ‘political liars’ who have ‘background'”. Source: Singapore Post

