NFT passes for a Zoom call with Donald Trump are selling for less than $25





Former US President Donald Trump caught the attention of the NFT space in December with the launch of his digital trading cards, but the short-lived hype has since given way to plummeting sales. Now, related-benefit NFT passes are seeing similar demand, with tokenized tickets for a group Zoom call with Trump selling for less than $25 each.

Trump’s digital NFT cards were sold with the option for buyers to receive one of many potential perks tied to the disgraced politician, including a dinner or face-to-face meeting with Trump, private and group Zoom calls, and more.

These NFT access passes which, like trading cards, were minted on the Ethereum Polygon sidechain network, were airdropped to NFT card buyers starting last month. This rollout is still ongoing, with some NFT passes being sent to card buyers as recently as this morning, according to public blockchain data curated by the OpenSea marketplace.

Some of these NFTs are quickly transferred to other users, but they do not impose exorbitant prices like the original NFT cards right after their launch. Based on data from OpenSea, its mostly NFT passes to a group Zoom video call with Trump selling and some trading hands for less than $25 worth of ETH in the past day.

According to NFT’s description, each Zoom call will include up to 2,000 people and will last 20 minutes. Participants can submit questions before the call, but there is no guarantee that their questions will even be asked, let alone answered.

To date, the NFT Win Trump Prizes collection, which comes from the same developer as the original Trump NFT collectibles, has only generated 35 ETH (about $48,500 today) in secondary market trading volume, the items listed starting at just 0.0174 ETH ($24) each. .

The largest sale recorded to date was 5 ETH (over $6,900) for a ticket exchange for a digitally signed Trump NFT trading card on December 21, followed by a sale of 2 ETH (nearly 2 $800) from a Trump dating pass on January 3.

Some NFT holders are at least trying to rock major sales of their passes: A ticket for a one-on-one Zoom meeting with Trump is currently listed for 200 ETH ($277,000) on OpenSea, with a ticket gala dinner party listed for 50 ETH (over $69,000). This does not mean, however, that these sellers will get their asking prices for these NFTs, or anything close to them.

An NFT is a blockchain token that represents ownership of a single item, including digital items such as artwork and collectibles. NFTs can also serve as an access pass or redemption ticket for digital and physical experiences.

The Trumps NFT trading cards were launched on December 15 to mainly mock responses on Crypto Twitter and even criticism from some of its avid supporters. Still, the project sold out via 44,000 Polygon NFTs for $99 each within 24 hours (an additional 1,000 NFTs were held back by the project’s creators), and then secondary market sales skyrocketed.

Even late-night comedy shows like Saturday Night Live went on the Trump NFT craze after the collection generated millions of dollars in secondary sales in the first few days alone and the buzz pushed prices up multiple times. the original asking price.

But the hype spike was short-lived, and NFT prices and secondary sales volume have fallen sharply ever since. On Sunday, the project set a new daily sales tally of just over $21,000 in total, according to CryptoSlamdown data at over 99% from the day’s peak of over $3.5 million. sales on December 17.

Stay up to date with crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decrypt.co/119055/nft-zoom-call-donald-trump-selling-under-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos