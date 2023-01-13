PM Modi launches the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world’s longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the world's longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi.

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the world’s longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi. The MV Ganga Vilas will start its journey from Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi’s constituency, and travel about 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, crossing 27 river systems in the two countries. Today, the foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1000 crores. It will expand trade, tourism and job opportunities in eastern India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/NoH6X8eODs

ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023 “The start of the world’s longest river cruise service on the Ganges is a historic moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “Today the foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1000 crore. This will expand trade, tourism and employment opportunities in eastern India,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also today inaugurated a “tent city” on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi via video conference. MV GANGA VILAS CRUISE The cruise, launched today, will travel to Sant Ravidas Ghat from Ramnagar Port According to an official statement, the cruise will embark on a 51-day voyage, with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal. , Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. The cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suites. MV GANGA VILAS LUXURY CRUISE WILL COVER 50 SPOTS Ganga Vilas luxury cruise will pass through Bangladesh and proceed to Dibrugarh along the Brahmaputra River in Assam. During the 51-day trip, the cruise will cross a total of five states in India and Bangladesh. A distance of more than 3,200 km will be covered by the cruise. The cruise will cross a total of 27 river systems of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Assam. It will also cover three major rivers – Ganga, Meghna and Brahmaputra. The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal. In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma and Jamuna in Bangladesh, then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam. GANGA VILAS LUXURY CRUISE TICKET PRICE Tickets for Ganga Vilas Luxury Cruise can be booked on the official website of the company that manages the cruise. Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal has confirmed that the daily per person charge for the cruise is Rs 24,692.25 ($300). The tariff is the same for Indians and foreigners, Sonowal said while speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Monday. For the full 51 days, the cruise ticket will cost more than Rs 12.59 lakh ($15,300), he said. Posted on: January 13, 2023

