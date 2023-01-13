Justice Department wants to talk to people hired to search Trump properties for classified documents





The Justice Department is seeking to interview two people who searched Donald Trump’s properties in November, as federal investigators asked if the former president returned all classified documents to the federal government, sources close to CNN tell CNN of the investigation.

The development is the latest sign the Justice Department is continuing to investigate, after telling a federal court last year it believed there was possible obstruction of justice related to Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The Trump investigation moves forward as President Joe Biden now faces his own special counsel investigation into the handling of classified records, inviting comparisons between the two situations. However, the Biden investigation is not as advanced as Trump, and obstruction issues do not loom over it at this time.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and Trump’s defense attorneys have repeatedly gone back and forth over the past two months to find out whether Trump has fully complied with a subpoena issued in last May for classified documents from his time in the White House.

This prompted Trump’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, to twice certify in writing that Trump’s team searched his homes and offices for more documents. New rounds of certifications have not previously been reported.

Some of Trump’s properties, such as his golf course in Scotland and his hotel in Las Vegas, were not searched, but Trump’s team believed they had done a thorough job, looking everywhere they believed presidential records. could have been, according to sources.

In a statement, Parlatore told CNN the Justice Department rejected offers of cooperation in favor of heavy-handed tactics to create the false impression of non-compliance in the absence of evidence.

Parlatore added: President Trump did nothing wrong and a proper investigation would have been concluded months ago, out of court, but for the significant waste of taxpayer resources.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Parlatore told federal investigators that the former president’s legal team hired two people to search four locations before Thanksgiving and gave prosecutors a written report on what was searched. The Trump team searched Trump Tower in New York, Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, an office in Florida and a storage unit in Florida where two classified documents were found.

The Justice Department then tried to hold Trump in contempt in a closed hearing on Dec. 9, but the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, declined to do so. Instead, Chief Justice Beryl Howell suggested the Trump team provide more information to the Justice Department, leaving the matter unresolved, one of the sources said.

Following the judges’ suggestion, Parlatore signed another, more detailed report on the November searches that also explained why and how the locations were chosen and inspected. The legal team said Trump himself gave no restrictions on what could be searched, one of the sources added.

But the new report still left the Justice Department on hold, and prosecutors returned to court to seek the names of the people who carried out the searches, which Howell ordered the Trump team to postpone the week last. The names have not been released publicly.

Parlatore’s written certifications add to the evidence collected as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. Last June, Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, provided the Justice Department with a signed statement that Trump’s team conducted a diligent search for boxes in Florida from the White House, and Trump’s attorneys have delivered a double-wrapped envelope of documents to federal agents.

But the DOJ found more evidence of classified records at the club that prompted them to seek judges’ approval for a search. The unprecedented search of the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate revealed more than 100 other records marked as classified, according to court documents.

It’s unclear how much the Trumps team may be able to hold back at this stage of the investigation, as the Office of Special Advocates is seeking to speak with the research team. Trump’s team may try to limit some of the questions prosecutors can ask, saying parts of what the research team knows should be kept confidential as a product of legal work, one of the sources said. .

Federal investigators have expressed interest in interviewing people soon.

This story has been updated with additional details.

