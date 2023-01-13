Maduro said he spoke with Lula, Petro and Alberto Fernández to join the ideas proposed by Putin and Xi Jinping





Venezuela Maduro Conference Nicola Maduro highlighted the world of which he dreams: the one they intend to configure Xi Jinping there Vladimir Poutine. A place without freedoms, with the repression of minorities and those who think differently from the power in place. He made this clear yesterday, in the context of the annual management report that he offered to National Assembly chavista. The Venezuelan dictator said that in his eagerness to comply with the wishes of his big brothers as he described it, the leaders of the Chinese and Russian regimes, respectively, pledged to lead the construction of a political bloc bringing together all Latin America and the Caribbean. In his speech, referring to the international level, the Caribbean proposed to advance in the consolidation of a new regional geopolitics and in building the great homeland. In this sense, he specified that the subject had been discussed with the President Lula da Silva (Brazil), con Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and with Alberto Fernández (Argentina). I was talking about it with Lula on the phone the other day, personally with President Gustavo Petro, I was talking about it with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. A new hour is coming, a special hour to unite the efforts and paths of Latin America and the Caribbean to advance in the formation of a powerful bloc of political forces, of economic power that speaks to the worldsaid the Venezuelan dictator. You may be interested: The Maduro regime has once again conditioned the continuity of the dialogue on the release of resources frozen by the USA Maduro He also indicated that his idea is for this political bloc to be an ally of Xi and of Cheese friestheir big brothers. A block that invites the world to integrate, to build new poles of power. Of this community of shared destiny that our elder brother, President Xi Jinping, speaks of.. Humanity as a community of shared destiny. or that multipolar and multicentric world of which our elder brother, President Vladimir Putin speaks. For this world to happen, a united and advanced Latin American and Caribbean bloc is needed. Venezuelan dictator Nicols Maduro sent a message to the Chavista National Assembly pledging to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping (Reuters) Venezuela takes the lead in the battle for the construction of this world of a great homeland. Of this independent and sovereign force that will bring more progress and prosperity to our country and to the entire Latin American and Caribbean continent.concluded the Venezuelan dictator. no internal dialogue The diet of Maduro once again conditioned the continuation of negotiations with the opposition, resumed in Mexico last November, to the release by the United States of more than $3 billion frozen by the punishments. We are waiting for the United States Government of North America, keep your word and release the resources of the $3.150 million signed with the unitary platform, with the participation of the Government of the United States of North America. We are waiting for this deposit, then, to continue the talks, so that they are valid, the Venezuelan dictator said on Thursday. When reporting to the interrogates National Assembly Chavista, Maduro recalled that on November 26 last year, the official delegation to the dialogue in Mexico, led by Jorge Rodríguez, signed a social agreement with the opposition to save 3.150 million dollars. According to the Venezuelan dictator, part of these resources will be invested in improving basic services, among which he mentioned water and electricity, in addition to school and health infrastructure. Promises he has made since coming to power in 2013 and which remain unfulfilled.

