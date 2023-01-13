Is Boris Johnson plotting a comeback





When did Boris Johnson not prepare for his return? possibly by giving speech abroad with very good financial compensation. Otherwise, it would seem all the time. So far. According to friends of the former prime minister, Johnson would agree not to challenge Rishi Sunak if he gets a safe seat in the next election, the temperature reports today. The newspaper claims that Johnson would take advantage of his position on Sunak according to the parties performance in the May local elections. However, the Prime Minister told broadcasters during a visit to Scotland: I believe the former Prime Minister has declared his intention to run for his current seat in Uxbridge. How long this will remain the case is unclear. In the last election Johnson won his seat with a majority of just over 7,000 but is now seen as more vulnerable. Although Johnson’s future is ambiguous, it’s clear the former prime minister wants to stay in the game, just in case, and fill his coffers. Johnson has received the most donations of this Parliament after a single contribution of 1m from a Brexiteer and crypto investor, Christophe Harborne. This latest donation means Johnson overtakes Sir Keir Starmer, who was previously the most donated MP with 740,000. Harborne is a former Conservative donor and, in 2019, was one of the biggest financiers of Nigel Farages’ Brexit Party. It comes after Johnson earned 303,880 for speeches in December alone. Housing is also not an issue, with Johnson and his family supported by the Bamford billionaire familyAnthony and Carole Bamford provided two homes in December, said to cost £10,000 each for the month, as well as free accommodation for the Johnsons since leaving Downing Street. Sign up for our FREE Feedback Weekend Email

Plus uplifting cultural commentary Maneuvering aside, what about Johnson’s involvement in day-to-day politics? For now, his political prominence is going nowhere. Keir Starmer claimed Johnson could lead opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol and that he – Starmer – would offer Sunak cover to strike a deal with Brussels. Others seem to drive him out of the story. Business Secretary Grant Shapps seems inadvertently posted a photo deleting Johnson from the image. Only Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, remains totally loyal. She has called upon his return as chief, saying that nothing has gone well for us since. A successful romantic novelist, she is the author of forthcoming booksupposed to be called The political assassination of Boris Johnson. It’s impossible with Boris to know what he might do next. But he will have been encouraged to read a recentPoliticsarticle positing that some conservatives view Sunak as a bit of a “cringe”. Write to us with your comments to be considered for publication at [email protected]

