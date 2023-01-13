Sweden. Erdogan’s effigy “act of sabotage” against NATO candidacy





Comment this story Comment ANKARA, Turkey Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of the Turkish president was hung on a lamppost, as an act of sabotage against Sweden’s NATO membership. The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry reaction from Turkey, a NATO member who had already delayed approving Sweden’s request be part of the western military alliance until the government in Stockholm meets its demands. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop has canceled a visit by Andreas Norln, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, which was scheduled for next Tuesday. Turkish lawmakers must ratify Sweden’s NATO application for the Nordic nation to become a member. I think it’s unfortunate that the visit was cancelled, Norln told Swedish news agency TT. Turkey has made its approval conditional on Stockholm cracking down on exiled Kurdish activists and other groups that Ankara sees as a threat to its national security. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swedish ambassador Thursday on the demonstration in Stockholm. Kristersson condemned the incident involving the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday that it was extremely serious to stage a mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader in a country where two prominent politicians were killed. Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986 and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003. I would call it sabotage of Sweden’s NATO bid, Kristersson said. It is dangerous for Swedish security to do so. Photographs posted on social media showed a mannequin resembling Erdogan hanging upside down. A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava claimed it was behind the protest. Rojava is a Kurdish name for northern and eastern Syria. A man identifying himself only as Andreas told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet he was among those who posted the effigy to create a reaction. To show that Turkey is not a democracy. And we succeeded. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the protest a racist act and a hate crime. Sweden could not get away with mere condemnation of the incident, he said. This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone, Cavusoglu said. Sweden has a responsibility here. Sweden and Finland have committed and signed what they can do, the minister said, referring to a memorandum of understanding under which Sweden and Finland have committed, among other things, suppress the activities of militant groups. We don’t want more or less. Whatever has been agreed, we want it to be respected. Earlier Friday, Cavusoglu said the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and affiliated Kurdish groups in Syria were laying mines in Sweden’s path to NATO membership. It is up to Sweden to decide whether it wants to clean up these mines or knowingly step on them, he said in an interview with Turkish state broadcaster TRT. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm said the protest now risks complicating and delaying the process that Sweden and its future NATO ally Trkiye have started, working step by step to build mutual trust. . He used the Turkish government’s preferred name for Turkey. This act directly plays into Russia’s hands and weakens our country, and it happened during the worst security situation since World War II, the Swedish foreign minister said. alarmed by Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in May. The 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors into the security organization. The Turkish government has urged Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups they consider terrorist organizations and extradite those suspected of terrorism-related crimes. Cavusoglu said last month that Sweden was not even halfway to addressing his country’s concerns. Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said a third meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Olsen reported from Copenhagen.

