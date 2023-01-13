Global headwinds offer opportunities for India, says PM Narendra Modi





Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with leading economists on Friday to deliberate on the global economic order and India’s role in it in the medium to long term. Economists have made suggestions to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior government officials on how India could benefit from the global macroeconomic situation in the coming years, at a time when a a number of developed countries were facing recession. Suggestions covered topics and sectors such as job creation, manufacturing, agriculture, social sector, infrastructure investment, healthcare, green energy, digital economy and change. climatic. “(The) Prime Minister noted that while there are risks, the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities in areas such as digitalisation, energy, healthcare and agriculture. To seize these opportunities, the public and private sectors must leverage synergies and think outside the box,” an official statement said after the meeting, held at the federal think tank NITI Aayog. The theme of the meeting was “India’s Growth and Resilience in the Face of Global Headwinds”. Sources with knowledge of the meeting’s deliberations said there were ideas about what needed to be done in the slightly longer term and the challenges facing the economy. “There were suggestions on sectors of the economy and what needs to be done to take advantage of global headwinds, including ways to generate more jobs, the need to revamp agriculture and diversify the shopping basket,” an official said. We learn that each economist had three minutes to make suggestions, but that was enough to allow a frank exchange of views. According to the official statement, the meeting participants proposed measures for India to carefully maintain its development momentum. “Recognizing that the underlying global headwinds are likely to continue, strategic recommendations were also shared to further build India’s resilience. It was agreed that due to its resilience, India has become a bright spot on the turbulent world stage. It was suggested that new growth impulses should build on this foundation through holistic development across all sectors,” he said. During the meeting, Modi highlighted India’s rapid progress in digitalization and rapid adoption of fintech in the country, as well as the potential for inclusive growth and development he promised. He highlighted ‘Nari Shakti’ as a key driver of India’s growth and urged continued efforts to enable and further boost women’s participation in the labor market. “As part of the ongoing International Year of Millet, (the) Prime Minister stressed the need to promote millet given its potential to transform the rural and agricultural sector, with its attributes such as being carbon neutral , conducive to natural agriculture and an affordable source of nutrition,” he said. Economists who learned from attending the meeting included members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) and experts such as former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Virmani, former ECA Shankar Acharya, Surjit Bhalla, Shubhashis Gangopadhyay from the Indian School of Public Policy and Soumya Kanti Ghosh from the State Bank of India. Among those who attended the meeting were Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh; Suman Bery, Vice President of NITI Aayog; PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba; ECA vs. Anantha Nageswaran; Parameswaran Iyer, Managing Director of NITI Aayog; and other members of NITI Aayog.

