Ratified by Jokowi, the P2SK law replaces 17 old laws

JAKARTA – The Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Bill (RUU P2SK) has been ratified by the President to become Law (UU) Number 4 of 2023 (UU No. 4/2023).

Ratification of Law Number 4 of 2023 was achieved by President Joko Widodo by signing the P2SK Bill on Thursday evening (12/1).

“The government expresses its highest appreciation to all members of the People’s Legislative Assembly (DPR), who in this case initiated the bill process and had excellent cooperation in the deliberation of this bill,” wrote an official statement from the Ministry of Finance on Friday. (13/1) .

The discussion on the bill between the government and the DPR, ranging from working meetings, working commissions to plenary sessions, is always supposed to put the interests of the community first and takes place through an open discussion process, productive, constructive and dynamic.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the P2SK law is an effort by the government and the DPR to promote public welfare by reforming the Indonesian financial sector. An inclusive, deep and stable financial sector is an essential prerequisite for accelerating the development of the Indonesian national economy.

The impetus given to Indonesian financial sector reform through the P2SK Act is considered more appropriate given the various global challenges emerging at the moment, such as the pandemic, the geopolitical situation, the potential for recession in various regions, technological developments that have changed the business model of financial services and climate change. The stability of the Indonesian financial system needs to be strengthened to cope with these different global scenarios.

According to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the government and the DPR have agreed on five scopes regulated by the P2SK law.

First, the institutional strengthening of financial sector authorities while taking independence into account.

Second, strengthen governance and increase public confidence. Third, encourage the accumulation of long-term financial sector funds for the support of financing well-being and sustainable development.

Fourth, consumer protection. Fifth, literacy, inclusion and innovation in the financial sector.

Replace 17 laws

In this P2SK law, there are 27 chapters and 341 articles contained therein. This law will replace among them 17 laws relating to the financial sector, which have been in force for a long time, even up to 30 years.

This is done to adapt to the dynamics of changing times. Various indicators show the urgency of reforming the Indonesian financial sector, such as the still underdeveloped financial sector, the not yet optimal intermediary role in the financial sector and the low level of consumer protection in the financial sector.

After the ratification of the P2SK law by the President, the government and financial industry regulators will prepare implementing regulations, including in the form of government regulations, Bank Indonesia regulations, OJK regulations, and LPS regulations. All implementing regulations will be drafted within two years of the enactment of the P2SK law.

The government will always ensure that the process of drafting the various application texts is carried out in a credible manner by involving the various parties concerned, including the DPR-RI, the supervisory authorities and the public.

“For the implementation of the regulations in the form of government regulations, there will of course be coordination between ministries/agencies in accordance with the applicable mechanism,” the Ministry of Finance wrote.