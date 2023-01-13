Opinion: China’s autocracy is in crisis

Ian Buruma is the author of The Churchill complex: the curse of being special, from Winston and FDR to Trump and Brexit.

Until fairly recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping touted his zero COVID policy as proof that authoritarian one-party states like China are better equipped to deal with pandemics (or any other crisis) than messy democracies hobbled by selfish politicians and fickle electorates.

That might have seemed plausible to many in 2020, when hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying and former US President Donald Trump touted antimalarial drugs and bleach injections as cures for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Mr. Xi has imposed rigid pandemic restrictions that have nearly shut down the entire country, forced people into isolation camps and insisted that Chinese citizens traveling abroad wear wetsuits. dangerous, like the workers of a giant toxic laboratory. For a time, this strict regime appeared to keep COVID deaths to a minimum, compared to most other countries (though Chinese government statistics are notoriously unreliable).

But the high economic costs of China’s zero-COVID strategy have driven people to such desperation that some have finally taken to the streets, at great risk. Yet Mr. Xi continued to claim that the ruling Communist Party was waging a peoples war against the virus and would do whatever it takes to save lives. Then, late last year, when protests erupted in Chinese cities, the war was suddenly declared over. No more lockouts, hazmat suits or even regular PCR tests. Following unprecedented protests in recent years, it appears that China now considers COVID-19 harmless.

But following Mr. Xi’s about-face, as well as the poor quality of Chinese-made vaccines and China’s low vaccination rate, nearly 9,000 Chinese are likely dying every day, and 18.6 million people across the country are thought to have been infected since zero-COVID restrictions were lifted in early December. And things could easily get worse.

These developments suggest that the Indian economist Amartya Sen was right when he celebrates argued in 1983 that famines are caused not only by a shortage of food but also by a lack of information and political responsibility. While some critics have noted that elected governments can also cause massive harm, including widespread hunger, Mr Sen pointed out that no famine has ever occurred in a functioning democracy.

China’s one-party, and increasingly one-man, system is framed in communist or nationalist jargon, but is rooted in fascist theory. German jurist Carl Schmitt, who justified Adolf Hitler’s right to exercise total power, coined the term decisionism to describe a system in which the validity of policies and laws is not determined by their content but by the omnipotent will of the rulers. In other words, Hitler’s will was the law. Decisionism aims to eliminate class conflict, factional strife, and pesky political opposition. The will of the people, often expressed by a rigged plebiscite, is executed by the leader who decides on behalf of the people.

Autocratic centralization can indeed have certain advantages. Top-down decisions, often implemented by skilled technocrats, have enabled China to build high-speed railroads, sophisticated highways, excellent airports, and even entire cities in a matter of years. When the Party is always right, obstacles such as public opinion or parliamentary debate cannot stand in its way.

But when a real crisis hits earthquakes, pandemics, etc., the vulnerability of the decisionist rule is exposed. This is why autocratic leaders must hide or embellish statistics and silence critics like Wuhan-based physician Li Wenliang, who first reported the COVID-19 threat in 2019 and was publicly reprimanded for spread false rumorsbefore dying of the disease in early 2020. Whatever they do, the absolute rulers and the parties they lead cannot be wrong.

In the United States, by contrast, expert opinion, critical media and the risk of losing the 2020 presidential election have forced even the clumsy Mr. Trump to funnel huge sums of money into research and vaccine development. Despite many mistakes along the way and the perverse obstruction of demagogues and conspirators, the democratic response to the pandemic has followed Mr. Sens’ playbook: the press and public scrutinized official statistics, most people have been vaccinated, and the United States, along with other Western democracies, are gradually opening up, allowing people to go about their business in relative safety.

Even without Mr. Xi’s absolutist aspirations, this would have been difficult to achieve in China. To justify its monopoly of power, the Communist Party had to maintain a facade of infallibility, making it impossible to condemn the most colossal errors, even in retrospect. The national famine of the 1950s is still often blamed on bad weather and natural disasters rather than Mao Zedong’s catastrophic great leap forward.

China, of course, is no longer as isolated as it was in the 1950s, Mr. Xi is not Mao, and his erratic decision-making is unlikely to claim 30 million lives. But with a daily death toll of 9,000, the costs will be enormous. And precisely because China is no longer isolated, the implications will extend far beyond China’s borders. Viruses, after all, travel, and so do economic disruptions. The damage done to China by its autocratic rule will ultimately hurt us all.

