Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for human-centred globalization; calls for reforms at the UNSC | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made the case for human-centred globalization during his opening speech on the second day of the Voice of Global South summit. Prime Minister Modi has said that India wants globalization that brings prosperity and welfare to humanity as a whole. “We want a globalization that doesn’t lead to uneven distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains. Developing countries want a globalization that doesn’t create a climate crisis or a debt crisis,” said the Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that the world today needs reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). “We developing countries are also concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape. These geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on our development priorities. To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need reform of major international organizations, including the UN Council and the Bretton Woods institutions.These reforms should aim to give voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi said the past 3 years have been difficult, especially for developing countries, as the challenges of the COVID pandemic, rising fuel, fertilizer and food grain prices and rising Geopolitical tensions have impacted development efforts.
Prime Minister Modi also announced the establishment of a Global South Centre. “Glad to announce that India will establish a Global South Center – Center of Excellence. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from any of our countries which can be scaled up and implemented work in other members of the global south,” the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Modi said India would also launch a Global South Science and Technology initiative to share its expertise with other developing countries.
“I would like to announce a new Aarogya Maitri project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises… To synergize our diplomatic voice, I am proposing a Global South Young Diplomats Forum to connect young officers to our Foreign Ministries India will also institute Global South Scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India,” said Prime Minister Modi.
