He’s in a weird bunker: Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is falling apart





Donald Trump may officially be a presidential candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, but eight weeks into his third presidential run, he’s acting more like a Palm Beach retiree than a White House contender. Trump’s virtually invisible campaign, he has yet to hold a rally and rarely leaves Mar-a-Lagois, a subject of much debate and growing concern among his allies. In recent days, I’ve spoken with half a dozen Republicans close to Trump, and the consensus is that his campaign is a mess, to borrow a favorite Trump epithet. He’s in a weird bunker and doesn’t want to go anywhere. Even the inner circle fears he won’t get any traction, a former Trump administration official said. Literally nothing. It’s like that’s not even happening, said a prominent Trumpworld figure when I asked him what he was hearing about the campaign. The early 22 announcement was a historic flop. Talk about how not to build momentum, a top GOP strategist said.

There are several theories as to why Trump’s campaign was so disappointing from the start. Money is a real issue, said the former administration official. Already, prominent GOP mega-donors, including billionaires Ken Griffin and Stephen Schwarzman, have said they don’t support the Trumps 2024 race. the $100 million war chest his various super PACs have amassed since he left the White House, meaning he either has to raise the money himself or spend his own. A rally is expensive. They easily cost half a million dollars, a veteran of the Trumps 2016 campaign told me. The Trumps 2024 campaign has yet to file a fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission, but two sources close to Trump told me the money faucet wasn’t flowing like it used to. Perhaps that’s why Trump recently promoted a widely mocked NFT collection of Trump superhero trading cards. It was the most pathetic thing, the former manager said.

Even as the financial situation improves, Trump’s allies fear he has already committed a series of confusing and self-defeating gaffes. Trump completely overexposed himself with all those stupid midterm endorsements, another 2016 campaign veteran told me. In November, Trump hosted the Kanye WestNick Fuentes dinner at Mar-a-Lago. In December, Trump called for the termination of the Constitution in an article in Truth Social. And this month, Trump enraged his MAGA base by endorsing Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. An ally of Matt Gaetz said he doesn’t understand why Trump is backing McCarthy. I asked Trump, why do you stay with this guy? And Trump just said, Kevin will be great, you’ll see! I really do not understand.

In late December, a senior Trump adviser assured me that the ex-president would begin ramping up his campaign in January. On Wednesday, senior Trump advisers Susie Wiles, Brian Jack and Chris LaCivitat told Politico that Trump is planning an intimate event in South Carolina later this month.

The campaign has built its infrastructure and expanded the team over the past few months doing necessary work that may not always be public, Trump 2024 campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. , while describing now as the perfect time to start hosting events. in early primary states like South Carolina. He added: The rallies are great and there will be rallies, but there is plenty of time between now and Election Day 2024.

Of course, there are eons of political news cycles before Republicans start voting for a candidate. According to sources, the original idea behind entering so early was to freeze the field so Trump could run unchallenged. He wanted to come in and put a marker down, the adviser said. But recently, with Ron DeSantis and others making noise about the race, Trump’s campaign strategy has changed. According to a source close to the campaign, Trump wants a crowded GOP primary so he can win with his hardcore base (in 2016, Trump faced 16 candidates). His whole main strategy is based on getting a plurality, the source said. They think he’s going to win because more candidates show up.

