Enes Kanter Freedom wanted ‘terrorist’ in Turkey, $500,000 bounty





Enes Kanter Freedom – a vocal critic of human rights abuses around the world – was declared one of Turkey’s most wanted terrorists… with the government issuing a $530,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of former NBA player. According to Turkish minuteTurkey’s Interior Ministry released its “wanted terrorists list”, which included the 30-year-old longtime NBA player accused of being a member of a terrorist organization. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the govt. also offered a reward of 10 million Turkish liras – the equivalent of around US$532,000 – to anyone who puts Kanter behind bars. I’m not the only one. There are so many innocent journalists, academics, athletes, activists and educators on this list. Now their lives are in danger because of the Turkish government, Enes told TM. Freedom has not been shy about criticizing Erdogan over the years, previously calling the leader a “dictator” and “the Hitler of our century”. “Because of my platform, every time I say something, it goes everywhere, and the Turkish government hates that,” Freedom told the NY Post this week. “They’re really fed up, and they said, enough is enough, and they’re doing everything they can to shut me up.” Kanter, who legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, spent 13 seasons in the NBA … playing for the Jazz, Thunder, Knicks, Trailblazers and, most recently, the Boston Celtics in 2021-22. He became a US citizen in 2021. Enes Kanter Freedom sworn in as a US citizen

Despite the recently issued bounty, the Turkish government has been trying to silence Kanter for years. Now, however, Enes is concerned for his safety, believing that he will no longer just be the target of the government. That makes him so dangerous, Kanter told the Post. Before the bounty, Turkish intelligence was after the people on the list, but now everyone is after them because they want money. You call it stepping back, we call it stepping back. You are free to leave your buddy or you can even volunteer to trade for her. Some people literally have NO idea what it is like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted. https://t.co/RG28O6co1E pic.twitter.com/QqpPuLrB72 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2022

@EnesFreedom Enes is one of the most outspoken athletes in the world…regularly speaking out against human rights abuses around the world. Kanter did not spare his league, the NBA… tearing apart the Association and stars like james lebron to do business with China, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2023/01/13/enes-kanter-freedom-reportedly-wanted-terrorist-turkey-500-dollars-bounty-nba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos