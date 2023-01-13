Barack Obama describes mass killings in Indonesia

Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president on Wednesday regretted about 12 cases of gross human rights violations over the past decades of the country’s history, including an extraordinary US-backed bloodbath perpetrated by the Indonesian military following a coup in 1965. The carnage targeted the Indonesian Communist Party known as Partai Komunis Indonesia, or PKI, as well as their family members, alleged sympathizers or people who once stood next to a PKI member at a bus stop . (It was not an exact science.) At least 500,000 Indonesians were killed, often at close range with machetes or knives. Shortly after, the Central Intelligence Agency, which played a key role in supporting the massacre, called it “one of the worst mass murders of the 20th century”. Remarkably, Barack Obama used similar language in a passage from his 1995 autobiography Dreams From My Father, referring to the murders as one of the most brutal and rapid-fire campaigns of repression in modern times. Yet this section of the book received almost no notification. A google search finds references to this phrase from Boston public radio station WBUR; the Northwestern student newspaper; the New York Review of Books; my dormant blog; and little else. As Obama describes it, he moved with his mother from the United States to Indonesia in 1967 after she divorced his father and married Lolo, an Indonesian engineer. Obama recorded the audio version of Dreams From My Father himself, so we can hear the future president describe the terrifying facts his mother learned about both their adopted country and the country they came from. :

Or if you’d rather read than listen, here are Obama’s words: She immediately found a job teaching English to Indonesian businessmen at the American Embassy. Americans were mostly older men, State Department careerists, economists or occasional journalists who mysteriously disappeared for months at a time, their affiliation or embassy function never quite clear. made clear. These men knew the country, however, or parts of it anyway, the cupboards where the skeletons were buried. Over lunch or casual conversation, they would share things with her that she could not learn from the published reports. They explained how Sukarno had frustrated the nerves of an American government already obsessed with the march of communism through Indochina, that with its nationalist rhetoric and non-alignment policy he was as bad as Lumumba or Nasser! worse still, given the strategic importance of Indonesia. The CIA was said to have played a role in the coup, although no one knows for sure. More certain was the fact that after the coup, the military had swept the countryside in search of supposed communist sympathizers. The number of dead was anyone’s guess: a few hundred thousand, perhaps; half a million. Even the smart guys at the Agency had lost count. Innuendos, half-whispered asides; this is how she discovered that we had arrived in Jakarta less than a year after one of the most brutal and rapid crackdowns in modern times. The idea frightened him, the idea that history could be so completely swallowed up, the way the rich, loamy earth could absorb the rivers of blood that had once flowed through the streets; the way people could carry on with their business under giant posters of the new president as if nothing had happened. Power. The word stuck in my mother’s mind like a curse. In America it was usually hidden in plain sight until you dug beneath the surface of things; until you go to an Indian reservation or talk to a black person whose trust you have earned. But here the power was undisguised, blind, naked, still fresh in memory. The power had taken Lolo and brought him back into line just when he thought he had escaped, making him feel its weight, letting him know his life wasn’t his. It was like that; you couldn’t change it, you could just live by the rules, so simple once you learned them. And so Lolo had made peace with power, learning the wisdom of oblivion. The 1965 coup and its horrific aftermath are covered in detail in the recent book The Jakarta method by former Washington Post reporter Vincent Bevins. Indonesia was ruled from World War II until 1965 by President Sukarno (some Indonesians have only one name) who had earlier led the resistance to Dutch colonization. This made the United States increasingly unhappy. Indonesia was huge, with the sixth largest population in the world, and the PKI was the third largest communist party on Earth, after China and the Soviet Union. It didn’t matter to the US government that Sukarno was not a communist himself, or that the PKI had no plans or capacity for violence. It was bad enough that Sukarno didn’t jump in to put Indonesia’s economy at the service of American multinationals, and that he helped create the Non-Aligned Movement of countries that wanted to stay out of the Soviet blocs and American. The American objective then was to extract Sukarno from power in favor of someone reliable (from the American point of view), while creating a pretext for the Indonesian army to destroy the PKI. But how to make this happen?

Howard P. Jones, the U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia until April 1965, told a meeting of State Department officials just before leaving his post: From our perspective, of course, an attempt to unsuccessful coup by the PKI could be the most effective development to start a reversal of political trends in Indonesia. This, he believed, would give the military a sort of clear challenge that would galvanize an effective response. A UK Foreign Office official argued that there might therefore be a lot to be said for encouraging a premature PKI coup in Sukarnos’ lifetime. Coincidentally, that is exactly what seemed to be happening. On September 30, 1965, a group of young military officers kidnapped six Indonesian generals, claiming they planned to overthrow Sukarno. All six generals ended up dead. Suharto, an army general who coincidentally was not targeted, announced with his allies that the deceased generals had been castrated and tortured by female members of the PKI in a “depraved and demonic ritual”, according to Bevins. Years later, it was discovered that none of this was true; all but one of the six generals had simply been shot.

To date, it is impossible to say what really happened. Bevins lists three theories. First, the head of the PKI may have helped plan the events of September 30 with contacts in the army. They may have been young soldiers acting alone without any involvement of the PKI. Or Suharto may have collaborated with the September 30 officers, claiming he would support them, then betray them as part of a plan to seize power for himself. In any case, Suharto certainly seemed to have a plan ready to be executed. Soon after, Sukarno was out and Suharto was in charge. Then the slaughter began, in what the Indonesian military internally called Operasi Penumpasan, or Operation Annihilation.

The United States was not only aware of what was happening, but was also an enthusiastic participant, providing lists of PKI members to the Indonesian military.