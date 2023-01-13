Cautious China approves import of GMO alfalfa after a decade of waiting





Jan 13 (Reuters) – China has approved the import of eight genetically modified (GMO) crops for the first time, including GMO alfalfa after more than a decade of waiting, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Friday. country. Global seed companies have long complained about the slow approval process for GM crops in China, which slows the marketing of products globally if they are not approved by one of the world’s largest agricultural markets. Beijing has a cautious approach to GMO technology and has yet to approve the cultivation of major food crops, despite President Xi Jinping’s support for the technology. It does allow the import of GM crops used in animal feed, but trading partners say its process is not always science-based and has often been politically driven. Bayer’s glyphosate-resistant alfalfa (BAYGn.DE) or J101 was first submitted for approval in July 2011, when it was owned by US company Monsanto. Its J163 alfalfa, also approved, was registered more than 10 years ago. China has also approved a glyphosate-resistant Corteva Agriscience (CTVA.N) canola, DP73496, originally developed by DuPont Pioneer and submitted for approval in July 2012. Neither Bayer nor Corteva immediately responded to a request for comment. Beijing has promised to speed up access to its market as part of the phase 1 trade agreement reached with the United States in 2020. The endorsements come after US President Joe Biden first met with China’s Xi in November as part of efforts to mend strained relations. “That could be a factor. The Chinese side wants to show some gestures,” said a China-based seed industry source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. He added that the unusually large batch of approvals is consistent with China’s recent efforts to show it is “opening up”. Two traits of GMO sugarcane developed in Brazil have also been approved, as well as a herbicide-resistant BASF cotton (BASFn.DE). Harvests were allowed to be imported for processing in China from January 5 for the next five years. China has also approved the safety of three locally developed GM products, including insect- and glyphosate-resistant maize from Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Ltd (000998.SZ) and insect-resistant soybean from Hangzhou Ruifeng. Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

