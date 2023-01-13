Arizona Poll Shows Donald Trump Passes Ron DeSantis





A new poll of the Arizona Republican presidential primary indicates Governor Ron DeSantis is nearly 10 points behind Donald Trump in a guess of 2024.

A Jan. 5-8 survey by Blueprint Polling shows the former president garnering 43% support, with the Florida governor getting just 34% in a survey of 303 likely Republican primary voters. However, there is room for optimism for DeSantis backers, according to the attached memo.

“Among Republican primary voters, former President Trump still has a 9 (point) lead over DeSantis at this time. But older voters are particularly chilling on the former president, as DeSantis leads Trump by 9 (points) among voters 65 or older.

Although older voters gravitate to the governor, voters under 65 preferred Trump. The former president held a 35-point lead with voters under 25 and a 14-point lead with voters aged 45 to 54.

A previous poll of Arizona Republicans suggested DeSantis was Trump’s second choice. This poll at least indicates that the former president still retains the primacy.

Although the latest Blueprint poll suggests DeSantis would face challenges even in a two-way primary, there’s better news for supporters in a hypothetical game against President Joe Biden in a general election, at least according to this. survey of 618 likely general election voters, which had a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

“DeSantis leads Biden by 6 (points) at this early stage of the cycle while Trump leads Biden in a 2020 rematch by 3 (points), with a whopping 19% who prefer neither Biden nor Trump on the ballot. vote in 2024,” says the analysis.

Moderates and Third Party voters would follow, at least in this survey, DeSantis’ way:

“DeSantis is doing slightly better than Trump, driven primarily by his support among 2020 third-party voters and non-voters. While liberal respondents backed President Biden 85%-8% in 2020 and moderates 62%- 26%, it will have to work to get back to those support levels. Against DeSantis, Biden leads among liberals 74%-14%, with 13% either undecided or saying they wouldn’t vote for any of the candidates; among moderates, he leads 39% to 24%, with 23% saying they would not support any candidate.

Although DeSantis continues to claim he’s not running for president, he made a campaign swing in Arizona last year for failed candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

At that stop, Lake offered a provocative quote comparing the governor to the former president.

He has BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He has the same kind of BDE that President Trump has, Lake said, introducing DeSantis as the governor who brought Trump strength to Florida.

For his part, DeSantis offered Florida National Guard troops to Lake for border enforcement, a moot point given his election defeat.

