Trump reportedly considered bombing North Korea





Then-President Donald Trump discussed the dropping of a nuclear bomb on North Korea and another country’s responsibility in closed-door meetings in 2017, according to a new edition of a book on the administration of the 45th president.

Trump’s scheme – amid his tense confrontation with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over Pyongyang’s missile tests and aggressive threats to target the mainland US – alarmed the White House’s chief of staff. John Kelly, according to an afterword added to “Donald Trump against the United States”. United States,” written by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt.

The tome, originally published in September 2020, will be released in paperback next week with the new details, NBC News reported Thursday.

Kelly, Trump’s former Homeland Security secretary, assumed the role of chief of staff eight days after Trump, now 76, warned Kim – whom he mockingly called “Rocket Man” – that any attempt by North Korea to attack the United States or its allies would be “met with fire and fury, and frankly power, such as this world has never seen before”.

Then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the border between the Koreas on June 30, 2019.AFP via Getty Images Then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un greet each other during their summit on June 30, 2019, in South Korea.AFP via Getty Images

In a speech at the United Nations in September, Trump vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea if Kim persisted in his military threats.

Trump continued to goad the North Korean leader on Twitter, but the book says Kelly grew more concerned about the former president’s private remarks.

“[B]Behind the closed doors of the Oval Office, Trump continued to speak as if he wanted to wage war,” Schmidt writes. “He cavalierly discussed the idea of ​​using a nuclear weapon against North Korea, saying that if he took such a step, the administration could blame someone else to absolve themselves of responsibility. “

Then-President Donald Trump and North Korean Kim Jong Un cross the Military Demarcation Line separating the Koreas on June 30, 2019. AFP via Getty Images

But Kelly, a retired Navy general who served as chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019, warned Trump that blaming another county wouldn’t work.

“It would be hard not to be singled out,” he reportedly told the president.

Kelly also invited some of the top military leaders to the White House in an attempt to persuade Trump that full-scale war could easily break out between the United States and North Korea with horrific consequences.

But the thought of mass casualties had “no impact on Trump,” the book says.

An argument that such a war would cause major economic chaos held Trump’s attention for some time, according to Schmidt, before he “returned to the possibility of war, including at one point raising Kelly the ability to launch a preemptive military attack on North Korea.”

Kelly advised Trump that Congress would have to approve a preemptive strike, which “baffled and annoyed” the commander-in-chief.

Eventually, the book says, Kelly came up with a solution that caused Trump to withdraw the saber rattling — an appeal to Trump’s “narcissism,” telling the president he could prove he was the “biggest salesman in the world.” by reaching a compromised diplomat with Kim and preventing a nuclear disaster.

Trump and Kim eventually met in person three times, once in Singapore in June 2018, again in Hanoi in February 2019, and again in the Korean Demilitarized Zone the following June.

