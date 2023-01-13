Politics
Boris Johnson finished? We should be so lucky
Sorry, what is this? A brand new portrait of Boris Johnson unveiled at the Carlton Club?
Wait, what is it? Million-pound donation to Boris Johnson from a single donor, largest such donation ever?
Woah woah woah, what are you doing now? Boris Johnson’s allies claim he’ll cut some sort of deal with Rishi Sunak a safe seat in the next election in return for promising not to challenge him before then?
If you really thought you’d seen the last of Boris Johnson, this week has been unsettling. The big used condom in the toilet bowl of British politics remains stubbornly pristine as ever. If you don’t have the stomach for it, look away now, because its puffy tip would really seem to be floating around the U-bend, back in our lives to taunt us for a while longer.
I’ve lost count of how many times Boris Johnson has been finished. If I Google my calendar for Boris Johnson’s resignation speech, I would have to block out an afternoon just to review the results. It was done in 2016, it was done again in 2018, and last year it really was completely done, as long as you’re willing to ignore the fact that it isn’t.
It is somewhat difficult to understand the terms of any deal he might make with Rishi Sunak. The premise seems to be: give me a safe seat and I won’t get rid of you. Just give me one more chance and in return I promise not to take it. Give me the Rishi gun, and I definitely won’t shoot you.
This is probably how Johnson imagines the storyline to play out. With the next election about six months away, the country is in disarray, Sunak is 20 or more points behind, the Tories are freaking out, as they like, and deciding only Johnson can save them. If Sunak is to save himself from such humiliation, he must make a deal with Johnson now, give him a safe seat, and trust him to be true to his word. This hell let him lose the election, rather than double down and lose it for him.
Obviously, Johnson still thinks he’s different from everyone else, that he and only he can make a difference. That’s not true, but there’s frustratingly little evidence for it. He still imagines himself to be the great election-winning machine, though the claim doesn’t bear much scrutiny.
He won London twice, but both times against Ken Livingstone, who had already served two terms by then and was very much down. He won the 2019 election, although even before Dominic Cummings turned against him he was pointing out that Johnson was personally hugely unpopular and that the huge result had as much to do with the threat of Jeremy Corbyn and the promise of do Brexit. (not that it’s done). The EU referendum is of course the most important, but it was still a referendum. No one voted for Boris Johnson.
The problem is that none of this will matter. Johnson still believes there is enough pseudo-evidence to persuade Rishi Sunak to believe the party could break glass yet again in an emergency and hit him a second time. That they’ll be in such a state of panic that they won’t consider exactly how it ended last time.
And he’s probably right. They probably will. Of course, before rushing into any sort of deal, he may wish to consider that the House of Commons Privileges Committee’s investigation into Boris Johnson is about to begin. He will hear new evidence on Partygate, and it will likely end with the former Prime Minister even more disgraced than he was before. But whatever ? We still won’t be rid of him.
