The Trump Organization was ordered to pay $1.61 million for tax evasion





Updated January 13, 2023 10:31 a.m. ET

NEW YORK A New York state court has ordered two companies owned by former President Donald Trump to pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax evasion.

The amount, the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, is due within 14 days of Friday’s sentencing.

“This conviction was consecutive, the first time for a criminal conviction of former President Trump’s businesses,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Bragg said he thought the financial penalty for decades of fraudulent behavior was not severe enough.

“Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of systemic and egregious fraud that has been going on for over a decade,” he said.

Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza released a statement describing the lawsuits as political and saying the company plans to appeal.

“New York has become the crime and murder capital of the world, but these politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to catch President Trump and continue the endless witch hunt that began the day he announced his presidency,” says the press release.

The sentencing comes after a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump’s family business guilty of all charges last month in a long-running tax evasion scheme.

Trump himself has not been charged, although his name was mentioned frequently at trial and his signature appears on some of the documents at the heart of the case.

Earlier this week, longtime chief financial officer of Trump’s various business entities, Allen Weisselberg, was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the criminal scheme.

Trump’s family business is known as the Trump Organization, but is actually made up of hundreds of business entities, including the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation.

Weisselberg, 75, has worked side-by-side with Trump for decades and has been described by Trump’s lawyers as being like family.

Last summer, he agreed to plead guilty and serve as a star witness.

In the statement, Trump Organization spokeswoman Benza suggested that Weisselberg was forced to turn against the company.

“Allen Weisselberg is a victim. He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized. He was given the choice to plead guilty and serve 90 days in prison or serve the rest of his life in prison, all of that rather than a car. company and standard benefits,” the statement said.

At the heart of the case were a variety of maneuvers that allowed Weisselberg and other top executives to avoid paying taxes on their income from Trump businesses.

Trump companies also benefited.

For example, the Trump Corporation granted annual bonuses to certain staff members (signed and distributed by Trump) as if they were independent contractors.

Weisselberg admitted on the stand that the move allowed the Trump company to avoid health insurance and payroll taxes.

Weisselberg also wrongly participated in a tax-advantaged pension plan that is only supposed to be open to the truly self-employed.

Although the amount of the fine is too small to significantly harm Trump’s overall business, there are other implications.

Being named as a convicted felon could make it harder for the Trump Organization to get loans or work with insurers.

And the legal peril for the Trump company does not end there.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, this chapter of the criminal investigation into Trump and his businesses is complete, but a broader investigation into Trump’s business practices is ongoing.

A sprawling civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James is also expected to go to trial in the fall.

