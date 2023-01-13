TurkeySyriaRussia relations: Is Erdoan considering an agreement with Assad?

Experts on current Turkish politics all agree on one important point: President Erdoan’s foreign policy agenda is largely determined by domestic considerations. This is particularly true of Ankara’s policy towards its Syrian neighbor. More than any other foreign policy issue, this Arab state is taking center stage these days in Turkey’s election campaign.

Syria’s preeminent importance to Turkish politics is not new for Erdoan, but rather a constant of his 20-year rule, first as prime minister and then as president, says Lng Tol in his new book Erdoan’s War: A Strongman’s Struggle at Home and in Syria (Hurst and Co. Publishers, 2022). Tol demonstrates in his 300-page book that Erdoan’s foreign policy “was above all his domestic strategy to keep his grip on the country”, going on to specify that “Syria occupied a unique place in Erdoan’s struggle to tighten its hold on the country.

Central national interests have always been at stake for Turkey in its relations with Syria. Today, for example, the focus is on the Syrian Kurds, who have successfully established an autonomous administration in the north of the country, along its border with Turkey. Ankara sees it as a continuation of the PKK’s policy under another name.

Another major topic concerns the 3.6 million Syrian refugees who found a new home in Turkey during the Syrian civil war. Little remains of the original “hospitality culture” in Turkey. A majority of Turks would like to see Syrians back across the border as soon as possible. Xenophobic attacks are on the rise and sections of the opposition fuel the atmosphere with partly racist slogans. The refugee issue has thus become an explosive electoral issue putting the government under pressure to act.

Radical U-turn?

Meanwhile, there are growing indications that what can only be described as a radical reversal of Turkey’s policy towards Syria is in sight. Early in the new year, President Erdoan again spoke more clearly than he had before about the possibility of a summit meeting with Syrian dictator Assad. Such a meeting would be the culmination of a process that Moscow has been conducting behind the scenes for months with the aim of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. “We have launched a Russia-Turkey-Syria process,” the Turkish president said of the mutual plans. “We will meet our foreign ministers and then, depending on how the situation develops, we will meet as leaders.”

Erdoan’s statement was preceded by a meeting of the defense ministers of the three countries in Moscow shortly before the start of the year during which, according to reports, important procedural questions were clarified under the aegis of Russia, and the prospect of a summit meeting between Erdoan and the Syrian dictator Assad was then communicated publicly.

Given the complete severance of bilateral relations between Ankara and Damascus during the Syrian civil war, the considerable diplomatic drama of a head-to-head at the highest political level is clear. The last time a leading member of the Turkish government met Assad was more than 11 years ago. Meanwhile, Turkey has become the main supporter of the Syrian opposition and sometimes the springboard for armed opponents of Assad.

Russia, for its part, remains the most important pillar of the Damascus regime. This circumstance alone explains why Putin is so interested in a Syrian-Turkish settlement.

A potential political triumph for Putin

A summit between Assad and Erdoan would be a political triumph for Putin and a defeat for the Americans. But it’s not just Moscow and Washington vying for power and influence in Syria: a central role in international Syrian diplomacy is also played by the United Arab Emirates, which is itself working to normalize relations. with Assad. Abu Dhabi leaders believe that gradually pulling the Syrian regime out of its deep political and diplomatic isolation would help curb Iran’s growing influence in Damascus.

Clearly demonstrating that the Emiratis are at the forefront of diplomacy with Syria, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Damascus earlier this year, having previously conducted a official mission to Syria in November 2021. Between these two visits, the Emirates received the Syrian dictator in person for an official visit to the Gulf.

Concern over Tehran’s growing influence also shapes Israel’s policy toward Syria. The Israeli Air Force has repeatedly launched attacks against suspected Iranian targets there, most recently at the start of the new year when Damascus International Airport again came under fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his government would maintain its military policy towards the neighboring country, saying that Israel “will also take strong measures to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in Syria and elsewhere and we will not wait.”

A particular compromise

Although there is no end in sight to Israel’s military incursions into targets in Syria, things could soon change on the Turkish-Syrian front. According to the media, the political basis of a future agreement between the two countries is a compromise of a very particular kind.

In exchange for Ankara’s recognition of Assad as Syria’s leader and the normalization of bilateral relations at all levels, Damascus is apparently ready to commit to dismantling Kurdish structures in northern Syria and ensuring that ‘they will play no role in future peace negotiations.

It remains to be seen how the United States, the key ally of the Kurds in Syria, will react to the latest developments. So far, Washington has only indicated that it rejects normalizing relations with Assad. “We will not normalize and we do not support other countries that normalize their relations with the Assad regime,” US Secretary of State spokesman Ned Price said on the current state of the Moscow-Ankara triangle -Damascus.

Clearly, Washington’s position did not make much of an impression in Ankara. When it comes to Syria, Erdoan listens to Putin and not Biden, that’s for sure.

It is feared that the Kurds, who have trusted the Americans and stood by Washington in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, will again be the big losers if the plans drawn up by Putin, Erdoan and Assad are executed.

Electoral campaign boost for Erdoan?

For Erdoan, whose decisions are increasingly driven by poor poll results, a deal with the Syrian dictator could be the key to success at the polls. Polls show that Syrian refugees are the second most important issue for voters, just after the economic crisis. The opposition has said that if it wins the elections, it will quickly send Syrian refugees back across the border. A political agreement stipulating precisely such a repatriation, accompanied by a treaty announcing the end of the Kurdish militias in the border area, would be a political godsend for Erdoan.

The media he controls would celebrate the president, who fears losing his grip on power, as a successful grand strategist who managed to solve the twin problems of Kurds and immigration without having to resort to the often military operation. threatened with ground troops in northern Syria.

It is striking to note that all the parties concerned are emphasizing their efforts to find a peaceful solution. But the personal stories of the three key figures involved call for caution, as Assad, Erdoan and Putin have so far made their names primarily as warmongers. It would be nothing less than a miracle if Moscow’s Syrian initiative were to bring the battered country closer to a peace supported by all parties.

Ronald Meinardus

Qantara.de 2023

Translated from German by Jennifer Taylor