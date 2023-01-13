Politics
Getting controversial, Puan explains Megawati’s purpose of calling Jokowi’s fate different if PDI-P wasn’t there
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – PDI Chairman Perjuangan DPP Puan Maharani explained the meaning of Speech by Megawati Soekarnoputri during the 50th anniversary event of the PDI-P (HUT) which hinted at the fate of President Joko Widodo if there is no bullfight.
According to Puan, Megawati said this because she saw great potential in Jokowi. Mega compares the PDI-P to a platform for executives, including Jokowi, to fight.
“So it’s a container. So that means, come on, let’s move forward together, come on, let’s do service together, or what can we do to be able to build the nation and the state. It’s necessary, right? it takes two to tango be able to do it,” Puan said at Rosi’s event. TV Compasscited Friday (1/13/2023).
Also Read: Puan Admits She Was Nervous About Megawati’s Speech, Many Mentioned Women, Apparently Didn’t Mention a Presidential Candidate
Puan said that as general chairperson of the PDI-P, Megawati has always positioned herself as the mother of the Bull Party cadres. He also considered Megawati’s statement to be natural for a party chairman.
“Why is the PDI Perjuangan talking like that, because it is an internal event, it is assumed that all (the cadres) are their children,” he said.
Puan said Megawati did not want to minimize Jokowi saying that Jokowi’s fate might have been different if the PDI-P had not existed.
On the other hand, the President of DPR RI said that his mother really loves and respects Jokowi.
“If you know, Ms. Mega really likes Pak Jokowi. And of course she respects Pak Jokowi as president,” Puan said.
Also Read: Puan Admits She Didn’t Get the Privilege of Being Megawati’s Daughter, She Never Asked for a Job
Puan then alluded to Megawati’s speech some time ago which said she was crying because Jokowi was constantly being bullied.
Mega even admits that she’s ready to change her body, it’s normal for her to be harassed as long as it’s not Jokowi who gets hit bully.
According to Puan, Megawati’s attitude shows how much she loves and respects Jokowi as a little brother. May Megawati wish Jokowi to succeed in fulfilling his duties as Head of State.
“This is the first time I’ve heard Ms. Mega defend someone like that,” Puan said.
“Even (Megawati) went as far as (saying), it’s good for me to bebully because I want to defend Pak Jokowi. If that’s not love and respect, what is,” he said.
After all, Puan continued, in his speech, Megawati also praised Jokowi saying that the former governor of DKI Jakarta was smart that the PDI-P was ready to appoint him as leader.
Therefore, Puan pointed out that Megawati had no bad intentions, let alone insult Jokowi through his speech.
“So it’s not that someone wants to belittle or appear disrespectful, it’s quite the opposite,” said the former coordinating minister for human development and culture (Menko PMK).
Previously, President Jokowi’s name was mentioned several times by Megawati in his speech during the PDI-P 50th anniversary event held at Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Tuesday (10/1/2023).
In front of the thousands of executives present, Megawati joked, Jokowi’s fate would not be the same as now if there were no PDI-P.
Also read: When Megawati shows her greater power than Jokowi…
“Pak Jokowi is like that, you know, just in case. Oh yeah, even though Pak Jokowi doesn’t have PDI Perjuangan either, oh, I’m sorry,” Megawati said with a laugh.
Megawati’s joke was met with laughter from the guests, including Jokowi who sat in the front row of the guest chairs.
The fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia said that if the PDI-P does not provide support, then Jokowi will not become the President he is now.
“You know, it’s legal, you know, he became president, he didn’t have that, okay, formal legal followed by me,” he said.
Megawati’s statement also drew criticism from multiple quarters. Soekarno’s daughter was even seen as condescending to the president.
|
