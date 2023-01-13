India cannot be defined with words, it can only be experienced with the heart: PM Modi





Highlighting the country’s development progress and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India cannot be defined with words and can only be experienced with the heart. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conference. He also inaugurated the tent city in Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Addressing the ceremony via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said, “This is India’s infrastructure transformation decade. India has everything one can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words. India can only be experienced with the heart because India has always opened its heart to everyone regardless of region or religion, creed or country. He said the start of the world’s longest river cruise service on the Ganges is a historic moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India. “Wherever the cruise will pass, it will create a new line of development. Today, the foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1000 crores. This will develop trade, tourism and employment opportunities in eastern India,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that Ganga is not just a stream for the people of the country but is India’s symbol of penance. Prime Minister Modi said the start of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise, which will travel over 3,200 km, is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. He said work was underway on developing 111 national water highways in 24 states. A port, navigation and waterways official told ANI that the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, is the first-ever cruise ship to be made in India. The MV Ganga Vilas will start its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel about 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 onboard suites with capacity for 36 tourists, with all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage. MV Ganga Vilas cruise is organized to bring out the best of the country to present to the world. The 51-day cruise is scheduled with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. The trip will give tourists an opportunity to embark on an experiential journey and indulge in the art, culture, history and spirituality of India and Bangladesh. Additionally, Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the Ganges to harness the tourism potential of the region. The project has been developed opposite the city’s ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx to Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It was developed by Varanasi Development Authority. Tourists will reach the tent city by boats from different Ghats located nearby. The tent city will be operational from October to June every year and will be dismantled for three months due to the rising water level of the river during the rainy season.

