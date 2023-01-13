Trump Organization fined $1.6 million over long-running tax evasion scheme





The Trump Organization was hit with a $1.6 million fine on Friday when a New York judge convicted it of carrying out a 15-year tax evasion scheme that prosecutors said top executives company had orchestrated out of sheer greed.

Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization, were convicted last month of 17 counts, including conspiracy, criminal tax evasion and falsifying business records.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass had urged Manhattan Supreme Court Acting Judge Juan Merchan to impose on each company the maximum fine allowed by law.

The sheer scale of the fraud calls for the maximum possible fine for falsifying business documents and helping senior executives evade taxes by defrauding tax authorities. The crimes were deep, wide and long, spanning decades,” Steinglass said. “The conduct can only be described as egregious.

The judge agreed, fining Trump Corp $810,000. and $800,000 to Trump Payroll.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg welcomed the sentencing in a statement.

“While corporations cannot serve jail time, this back-to-back conviction and sentencing reminds corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it,” Bragg said.

The only person charged in the scheme was the company’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty in August and became the prosecution’s star witness during the week-long trial, where he described how top employees and the company evaded paying taxes they were to.

Weisselberg was also the biggest personal beneficiary of the program, prosecutors said. He collected $1.76 million in employee perquisites, including a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, private school tuition for his grandchildren, and new furniture. Other executives received similar benefits and received bonuses as independent contractors, which saved the company money in payroll taxes, Weisselberg said.

Weisselberg was sentenced this week to five months in prison at Rikers Island. He could have faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at trial.

Weisselberg and the company were first charged in June 2021 after a year-long investigation into the company’s business practices by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the State Attorney General’s Office.

At trial, company attorneys portrayed Weisselberg as the only bad actor and argued that other executives, as well as Trump, were oblivious to what he was doing.

This case involved Allen Weisselberg committing tax evasion on his personal tax returns. Each witness has repeatedly said that President Trump and the Trump family knew nothing of Allen Weisselberg’s actions, Trump’s attorney Susan Necheles argued after the verdict.

In a post-sentence statement, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said Weisselberg was “a victim. He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized” into cooperating with prosecutors.

“President Trump and the Trump Organization are also victims,” ​​the statement continued, as “these politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to catch President Trump.”

“We did nothing wrong and we will appeal this verdict,” he said.

The $1.6 million fines sought by the district attorney are the maximum allowed under the applicable laws in the case. Bragg said after the sentencing that this maximum was not enough, adding that “our state’s law needs to change so that we can impose greater sentences and penalties on businesses that commit crimes in New York.”

Experts said the bigger issue for the firm than the fine is the conviction, as it could affect the Trump Organization’s ability to secure bank loans.

In brief remarks to reporters after the sentencing, Bragg suggested there might be more to come. He said the conviction “closes this important chapter in our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses. We now move on to the next chapter.”

The Trump Organization faces other legal issues in the state. State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million civil suit alleging the company inflated its value in the financial statements of banks and insurers by billions of dollars.

The judge assigned to that case issued an order prohibiting the company from transferring assets without court approval and appointed an independent monitor to oversee the company’s financial statements.

Trump has repeatedly complained that the actions of the district attorney and attorney general were part of the “witch hunt” against him.

