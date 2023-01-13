President Jokowi completes the Gelora Bung Karno (IMS) indoor multifunctional stadium.

President Jokowi said the stadium, which has an area of ​​50,300 square meters with a total capacity of 16,250 spectators, is one of the largest indoor arena facilities in Indonesia.

Posted Friday, January 13, 2023 7:47 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo made Tooling Indoor Multipurpose Stadium (IMS) Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Friday, January 13, 2023. In his address, the President stressed that the construction of facilities in Jakarta will continue so that it can be on par with other cities in the world.

We will continue to develop Jakarta and equip it so that Jakarta has facilities comparable to other cities in the world, the President said.

Furthermore, President Jokowi said the stadium, which has an area of ​​50,300 square meters with a total capacity of 16,250 spectators, is one of the largest indoor arena facilities in Indonesia. The president also explained that apart from operating the stadium for sporting activities, it could also be used for other activities.

Can work well for event-event sports such as basketball, badminton, futsal, volleyball, and can also be used for cultural and performing arts festivals and music concerts with super large capacity, the president explained.

Meanwhile, SOE Minister Erick Thohir said in his report that the stadium, which began construction in April 2021, has implemented a green building system.

It is also the minister of PUPR to build with the system green building so with green technology and it’s also the first time that the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing has built with the 7D system, so it’s really built by computer, AI, analysis, he explained.

Also present were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali and the interim. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.