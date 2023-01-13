Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax evasion





NEW YORK (AP) The Donald Trump Company was fined $1.6 million on Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income tax on lavish benefits a symbolic and barely crippling blow to a company with billions of dollars in assets.

A fine was the only sanction a judge could impose on the Trump Organization after it was convicted last month of 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records. The amount was the maximum allowed by law. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave the company 14 days to pay. A person convicted of the same crimes would have faced years in prison.

Trump himself was not tried and denied any knowledge that a small group of executives were evading taxes on extras including rent-free apartments, luxury cars and tuition at private schools. Prosecutors said these items were part of what they called the Trump Organizations Luxury Executive Compensation Program.

The company denied wrongdoing and said it would appeal.

These politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to nab President Trump and continue the never-ending witch hunt that began the day he announced his presidency, the company said in a statement after the fine was announced.

Neither the former president nor his children, who helped run the Trump Organization, were in the courtroom.

While the fines below the cost of a Trump Tower apartment aren’t large enough to impact operations or the company’s future, the sentencing is a black mark on Republicans’ reputation as savvy businessman as he mounts a campaign to win back the White House.

Outside the courtroom, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, said he wished the law had allowed for a more severe sentence.

I want to be very clear: we don’t think that’s enough, he said. Our laws in this state must change in order to capture this type of systemic and egregious fraud that has been going on for over a decade.

Besides the company, only one executive has been charged in the case: former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty last summer to tax evasion on $1.7 million in compensation. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison.

The criminal case involved financial practices and pay deals the company halted when Trump was elected president in 2016.

During his years as the company’s chief money officer, Weisselberg was given a rent-free apartment in a Trump-branded building in Manhattan overlooking the Hudson River. He and his wife drove Mercedes-Benz cars, leased by the company. When his grandchildren went to an exclusive private school, Trump paid for their tuition. A handful of other executives received similar benefits.

When called to testify against the Trump Organization at trial, Weisselberg said he did not pay taxes on this compensation and that he and a vice president of the company conspired to hide the charges. benefits by having the company issue falsified W-2 forms.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors Trump had a role to play, showing them a lease the Republican himself signed for Weisselberg’s apartment.

Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion, Steinglass argued.

Weisselberg also tried to take responsibility on the witness stand, saying no one in the Trump family knew what he was doing. He choked up, telling jurors: It was my personal greed that led to this.

At trial, lawyers for the Trump Organization repeated the mantra, Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg. In its Friday statement, the company took a different tone.

Allen Weisselberg is a victim, he said. He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized. He was given the choice of pleading guilty and serving 90 days in prison or serving the rest of his life in prison – all of that rather than a standard company car and benefits.

A jury found the company guilty of tax evasion on December 6.

The Trump Organization was charged through two corporations: the Trump Corporation, which was fined $810,000; and Trump Payroll Corporation, which was fined $800,000.

Those fines are a fraction of the revenue generated by Trump’s real estate empire, Steinglass said in court. He could face more problems outside of court due to reputational damage, such as difficulty finding new deals and business partners.

We all know these corporations won’t go to jail like Allen Weisselberg did, Steinglass said. The only way to deter such behavior is to make it as costly as possible.

Conviction of the Trump Organizations does not end Trump’s battle with Bragg, who said the conviction closes this important chapter in our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses. We now move on to the next chapter.

Bragg, in office for just over a year, inherited the Trump Organization case and the investigation into the former president from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they deceived banks and others about the value of his many assets, including golf courses and skyscrapers. -ciel, a practice she dubbed the art of flight.

James, a Democrat, is asking a court to bar Trump and his three eldest children from running a New York-based business and is seeking to fine them at least $250 million. A judge has set a trial date in October and appointed a monitor for the company while the case is pending.

Trump faces several other legal challenges as he ramps up his presidential campaign.

A special grand jury in Atlanta has investigated whether Trump and his allies committed crimes while trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Last month, the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee voted in favor of a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump’s role in sparking the violent insurgency in the United States Capitol. The FBI is also investigating Trump’s storage of classified documents.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-legal-proceedings-new-york-city-donald-trump-manhattan-e2f1d01525dafb64be8738c8b4f32085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos