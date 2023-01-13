Donald Trump can’t dismiss E. John Carroll





Former President Donald Trump cannot dismiss the lawsuit of E. Jean Carroll accusing him of raping her at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had previously ruled against Trump in Carroll’s separate lawsuit charging the former president with defamation, for denying his rape allegations by telling reporters, “That’s not my type.”

“A culture of silence”

Friday’s decision relates to Trump’s attempt to dismiss Carroll’s second lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred.

Trump claimed the law was unconstitutional, but Kaplan said that position was “without merit.”

“The fact that adult victims of sexual abuse are legally and in some respects practically able to bring civil suits against their abusers from the time the abuse occurs is therefore constitutionally immaterial,” Kaplan states in his ruling. of 28 pages. “Elected branches of the New York State government have determined that many of these victims are unable to do so, sometimes for long periods of time. They are prevented from doing so by the suppression of awful memories or deterred by fear and a “culture of silence”, just as Ms Carroll claims she was deterred from reporting or suing Mr Trump.

Several states have passed laws using similar reasoning, which allow for “look-back” periods to review sexual abuse complaints that sometimes date back decades.

Prior to the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, the Empire State had the Child Victims Act, which performed a similar function in cases involving minors. This is the law Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre deployed in her trial against Prince Andrew, who she claims sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Prince Andrew argued that the law was unenforceable because Giuffre had reached the age of consent at the time, and he also attacked the law’s constitutionality in the same way as Trump. Prince Andrew’s lawsuit resulted in a $16 million out-of-court settlement.

“A reasonable measure to remedy an injustice”

Carroll’s lawyer noted that the same judge presided over both the prince’s and Trump’s cases: Judge Kaplan.

Kaplan himself cited the same case, in a footnote to his opinion.

“[T]he New York Court of Appeals recently clarified that the test for determining whether a law of reenactment of a claim complies with the New York due process clause is simply whether the law of reenactment is a reasonable measure to remedy an injustice. Kaplan’s ruling states. “The answer is obvious.”

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, has announced plans to take the case to the Second Circuit.

“While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to defend our client’s constitutionally protected rights,” Habba said in a statement.

The former president also appealed a similar order in Carroll’s libel suit, winning a partial victory on appeal.

A panel of three Second Circuit judges in that case found that Trump qualified as an “employee” of the government, meeting one of the bars under the Westfall Act for claiming immunity from libel suit. The appeals court then asked the DC Court of Appeals to determine whether Trump made his allegedly defamatory comments in his official capacity as president. The court’s answer to this question, which remains unresolved, will determine the survival of this lawsuit.

Regardless, Carroll’s second trial is likely to survive. She also filed other defamation suits for similar comments made by Trump after his presidency, for which he could not claim immunity.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A trial is currently scheduled for later this year in April.

Read the decision, below:

