Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Southern countries want human-centred globalization





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on several issues when speaking at the final leaders’ session of the Voice of the South Summit on Friday, January 12. Prime Minister Modi said that India sees the whole world as one family and the Global South appreciates the principle of globalization. He said the South wants a human-centered globalization, which aims to bring prosperity and well-being to mankind. The Indian Prime Minister urged diversifying global supply chains and finding ways to link developing countries to these value chains. Prime Minister Modi said the summit agreed on the importance of South-South cooperation and also discussed the need to collectively shape the global agenda. He said, “In the field of health, we share the emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional health care centers and improving the mobility of health professionals.” Prime Minister Modi said the deployment of digital public goods can increase financial inclusion in developing countries at scale and speed in banking and finance. “India’s experience has shown this. We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure,” he said. During his virtual address, Prime Minister Modi said, “We all appreciate the principle of globalization. India has always viewed the world as one family. Developing countries want a globalization that does not create a climate crisis, lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or concentrated global supply chains. He added: “We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity. We want human-centred globalization. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

