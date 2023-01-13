China buys Alibaba and Tencent shares that give Beijing business rights





The Chinese government is buying shares of Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times.

Participations generally involve a 1% stake and are called “special management shares”.

This gives the Chinese Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, according to the report. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

The Chinese government is buying shares of Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies to get more involved in their businesses, sources told the Financial Times. Stakes typically involve a 1% stake in a key segment and are known as “special management shares”, which give Beijing rights over certain decisions within the companies. This allows the Communist Party to have greater influence over the tech sector, especially in the content it provides to Chinese people, according to the report. In the case of e-commerce giant Alibaba, China’s internet regulator took a stake last week, when a branch of the public investment fund set up by the Cyberspace Administration of China bought a stake. 1% of Alibaba’s Guangzhou Lujiao Information Technology subsidiary. The purchase was aimed at tightening control over the content of Alibaba’s streaming video unit Youku and the UCWeb web browser, sources told the FT. The subsidiary has also appointed a new board member who appears to be an official of the regulator. Meanwhile, details of the Chinese government’s plan to buy shares of internet giant Tencent are still under discussion, according to the report. But Tencent would like a government agency in its home province of Shenzhen to buy the stake rather than the Beijing-based fund that bought shares in the Alibaba unit. The same fund also bought a 1% stake in a unit of ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, called Beijing ByteDance Technology, gaining the right to appoint one of its directors. Communist Party official Wu Shugang, who oversaw online commenting at China’s internet regulator, has joined the board. According to the FT, Wu has a say in business strategy and investments, any merger plans and distribution of profits, as well as control over the content of ByteDance’s media platforms in China. The purchases of so-called preferred shares stand in stark contrast to some of the harsh sanctions, usually fines, imposed by the Chinese government that were previously a hallmark of the tight grip Beijing kept on its tech sector. The recent market rout in China due to strict Covid-19 lockdowns as well as the loss of foreign investors has caused the Chinese government to reassess its approach to technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/chinese-government-alibaba-tencent-stock-purchases-communist-party-tiktok-bytedance-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos