Indonesia. President’s apology for past rights violations is a step on the long road to justice





President Joko Widodo reportedly acknowledged gross human rights abuses in his country’s past and expressed regret for a dozen past incidents, dating back more than 50 years. These included the anti-communist crackdown of 1965-1966, the shootings of protesters of 1982-1985, enforced disappearances in 1997 and 1998, and the Wamena incident in Papua in 2003. I deeply regret that these violations have occurred, he said on Wednesday. The president’s gesture is a step on the long road to justice for the victims and their loved ones, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters during a regular press briefing in Geneva. Historic outrage An estimated half a million people were killed in the anti-communist crackdown of the 1960s and dozens of pro-reform protesters lost their lives in murders during the 1980s, she said . Violence erupted after communists were accused of killing six generals in an attempted coup amid a power struggle between communists, the military and Islamist groups, according to dispatches. Mr Widodo would be the second Indonesian president to publicly admit the bloodshed of the 1960s, following the late Abdurrahman Wahid’s public apology in 2000. To lend The president’s statement follows the findings of the team for the non-judicial resolution of serious past human rights violations, which he commissioned last year, fulfilling a 2014 election promise. We hope the report will be made public to encourage discussion and debate, said Ms. Throssell. While noting that the President’s statement does not preclude further legal action and commits to reforms that should ensure non-repetition, OHCHR also urged the authorities to build on the concrete measures taken, in order to advance a meaningful, inclusive and participatory transitional justice process. The OHCHR spokesperson said this must include ensuring truth, justice, reparations and non-repetition for victims and affected communities, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence. She added that a comprehensive transitional justice process will help break the decades-long cycle of impunity, advance national healing and strengthen Indonesian democracy. Click on here to watch the press briefing in its entirety.

