Deterrence in the danger zone – The Diplomat

When the Chief of Naval Operations of the United States, Admiral Mike Gilday, declared in October that China could to invade imminently Taiwan, this shocked the national security community. Just a week later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoes and reiterated those concerns, saying the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) reunification plans with Taiwan are proceeding much faster than expected. Conventional wisdom previously held that the prime time for China’s invasion of Taiwan would be in the second half of this decade, but these comments suggest such an assault could actually take place in 2023.

Indeed, recently record Chinese incursions in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone and reckless chinese air activity in the South China Sea demonstrate the real possibility of imminent conflict. Thus, the world finds itself in a security environment that some experts have described as Dangerous zone.

The national security and defense strategies of the United States provide a strategic path to success in the face of the perils of this year and this decade: integrated deterrence. This concept utilizes Cold War principles of winning deterrence used across government and alongside America’s vast network of allies and trusted partners.

Integrated deterrence relies on a contest of abilities and wills, with perceptions at the heart. Success in this competition depends on decreasing the perceived probability of a successful Chinese invasion of Taiwan, minimizing the perceived benefits of such aggression, and increasing the expected costs of it. The increase in uncertainty, the seeding of doubt and the increase in the perception of risk make Chinese aggression less likely. Specifically, US and allied leaders must impress upon CCP leaders that the risks and costs of an invasion can go to the heart of their ultimate goals in modern China.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, widely shaped his message according to these principles, claiming that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would entail excessive risk that would end in a strategic debacle for the Chinese military. Such words likely amplify CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping’s anxiety and should factor into his decision-making calculus. Weighing the aggressive options, Xi must consider the daunting task of conquering a defensible island in 100 miles of open ocean, with an untested military, against a capable coalition force, and in light of Russia’s recent debacle.

Yet U.S. and allied leaders should fully connect the dots for CCP leaders in the most impactful way possible to best deter aggression.

Although reunification with Taiwan is a top priority for Xi and the CCP, it is not their top priority. Their ultimate goal is to maintain a monopoly on power in China and maintain their firmly entrenched position as the unchallenged ruling class. Therefore, those who intend to prevent Chinese aggression must urge Xi and the CCP to fully consider the costs, benefits and risks of aggression in light of this overriding priority. The key to deterrence, therefore, is for Xi and his CCP leaders to understand the extreme danger that would come from pursuing a secondary priority when their primary one might suffer.

Milley’s comments on military denial, properly framed, can exert inordinate leverage in a posture of built-in deterrence. But raising concerns about a strategic debacle for the Chinese military is only a means to an end in this competition of perception. Whenever discussing such topics, U.S. and allied strategic leaders must explicitly point out that the likely failure of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would not only be a strategic debacle for the Chinese military, but more importantly for Xi and the CCP. Aggression on Taiwan would risk undermining and undoing their exclusive grip on power.

By targeting communications at the heart of the CCP’s insecurity and priority, strategic leaders can amplify its effectiveness. In 2023 and beyond, preventing a Chinese invasion of Taiwan will require careful calibration of capabilities and will to manage CCP perceptions of costs, benefits, and risks. Elevating communication about these factors to the highest level of importance in the minds of the CCP’s ruling class is essential to a deliberate campaign to successfully navigate the danger zone.