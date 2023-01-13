Boris Johnson will take his current seat in Uxbridge in the general election, Rishi…





Rishi Sunak insists the former Boris Johnson will stand for his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next general election.



Rishi Sunak insists the former Boris Johnson will stand for his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next general election. Allies of the former prime minister have previously claimed he could agree not to challenge Mr Sunak’s leadership in return for a safe seat, Sky News reported. A friend of the former prime minister is said to have Mr Johnson “will be in a strong position assuming we get hammered in May. “He can go to Rishi and say ‘give me a seat in return for good behavior’.” But Rishi Sunak played down that suggestion when asked if Mr Johnson was receiving 1million from a Tory donor. Read more: London woman, 28, mauled to death after dog ‘chased horses and riders’ down Surrey Lane Read more: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sexual assault charges Speaking in Scotland today, the First Minister said: I am not aware of the details of the donation, but in general we have procedures in place to ensure that all donations are reported transparently, which is certainly the case here, and I believe the former Prime Minister has declared his intention to run for his current seat in Uxbridge. Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers’ Questions, January 11, 2023.



Mr Johnson retained his seat in 2019 with a majority of 7,210 votes, but earlier this month a poll suggested he was set to be kicked out in the next election. The poll by Focaldata suggests that Labor leader Keir Starmer is on course to enter number 10 with a majority of around 60 seats. Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire on August 31, 2022.



The result would represent a remarkable reversal after Mr Johnson comfortably won the 2019 election with a landslide of 80 seats. Other Tory MPs poised for defeat in the national vote include Cabinet Ministers Mark Harper and Ben Wallace.

