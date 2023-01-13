PDIP and Jokowi show strong relationship





Merdeka.com – President’s speech IDP Megawati Soekarnoputri on her party’s 50th anniversary on January 10, 2022 is seen as showing a strong relationship with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. “From the perspective of electoral law, political parties actually have a very close relationship with the presidential candidate,” Agus Riwanto, an academic from Surakarta Sebelas Maret University (UNS), said on Friday (13/1 ). According to him, the 1945 Constitution regulated that the presidential election mechanism must go through a political party mechanism. Article 6A paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) is the basis of the fundamental existence of political parties in the constitution. Furthermore, according to Agus, the technical procedures of the presidential election are regulated by Law no. 7 of 2017 regarding elections and PKPU No. 22 of 2018 regarding the appointment of President and Vice President which regulates the requirements for candidacy. The determination of presidential candidates is entirely determined by the mechanisms of political parties or coalitions of political parties. And supporting political parties with supporting political parties have the right to make an agreement. The agreement is concluded in writing and signed by the leadership of the political party on sufficient stamp duty and submitted to the KPU. “If it’s not filled out, then someone can’t run for president,” Agus said. 2 of 2 pages

Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi attended the major event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the PDIP held at JIExpo Kemayoran on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 yesterday. As known, Jokowi is one of the PDIP cadres who was promoted to President by the party established by General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri during the third national PDIP working meeting held in Bali on Friday 23 February 2018. Megawati said that Jokowi could take the RI 1 seat thanks to the support of the PDIP. At the beginning, Megawati alluded to the fact that Jokowi had not given him a star award regarding the eradication of stunting by Megawati and the PDI-P. “PDIP also eradicated stunting, Mbok gave me a star mbok yo. Mr. Jokowi ngono yo. Just because,” Megawati said in his political speech on the occasion of the PDIP’s 50th anniversary on Tuesday. (10/1). Mega said that without the PDIP, Jokowi would be very sorry as he would not be able to run for President. “Actually, if Pak Jokowi doesn’t have an IDP, so be it,” he said. Reporter: Putu Merta Surya Putra/Liputan6.com [fik] Read also:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/politik/pdip-dan-jokowi-tunjukan-hubungan-yang-kuat.html

