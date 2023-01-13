The dangers of letting Donald Trump come back to Facebook





Two years ago, social media giant Facebook finally banned then-President Donald Trump from its platforms. The decision came after he repeatedly violated Facebook policies by spreading election misinformation and inciting violence, which ultimately led to the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Facebook’s decision was too little, too late. The platform had allowed the former president to violate his policies, spread misinformation, and stoke division and mistrust for so long that the damage was already done. Until his final takedown, Trump suffered virtually no consequences for his racist, conspiratorial, and anti-Semitic activity on the platform.

Facebook parent company Meta is now weighing one of its most important content moderation decisions of the past two years: the reinstatement of Trump. This decision could have serious consequences for the future of online hate, harassment and our very democracy. The real question we should be asking, however, is why Facebook allowed Trump to violate its policies for so long to begin with. If Facebook had held President Trump to the same level as the rest of us, they might never have reached this dramatic moment.

Shortly after joining Facebook in June 2018 as “Global Election Integrity Operations Manager” for political advertising, it became clear to me that users of the largest platforms, including political leaders who themselves often spread lies and hateful content, received special attention. treatment. When I asked why we weren’t checking political ads, including those that spread election lies ahead of the US midterm elections, I was sidelined and then kicked out. Since then, there has been continued evidence that Meta’s policies allow millions of high profile users to spread and amplify violating content.

I have long said that Mark Zuckerberg’s exemptions for fact-checking politicians and the resulting so-called “media interest exception” are two of the most dangerous election decisions the company has made. Exemptions granted to the powerful at the expense of the rest of us, coupled with a company optimized for frictionless virality, were decisions that hurt our democracy. By refusing to fact-check politicians while providing them with sophisticated tools to grow their audience and make their content go viral, Facebook has tipped the scales to get more people to believe these election conspiracy theories. And let’s be clear: Meta does not implement these policies in the name of free speech. Policies that allow corrosive content to thrive are good for business. Even Meta’s oversight board found that cross-checking is primarily implemented to meet business needs.

Meta now has the opportunity to do the right thing by standing by her decision. But I am deeply concerned that they are already looking for reasons to back out.

Meta said this decision will be based on whether or not Trump still poses a risk to public safety, but, ultimately, Meta’s policy decisions thus far have been driven by the ruthless business model of optimizing commitment at all costs, including the cost of our democracy. Judging by Trump’s continued peddling of the false narrative that the 2020 election was “stolen,” the right choice seems obvious. Look no further than the January 6 Committee’s bipartisan report which directly accuses Trump of being the main instigator of the violent coup attempt.

And what about the risk Trump poses to those he targets? Any post on Facebook or other mainstream Trump platforms can trigger an entire ecosystem that spreads hate, harassment, and even incitement to violence. Throughout his presidency, Trump has used social media platforms to spread hatred and incite violence, both directly and indirectly. My team at ADL has documented how the online harassment ecosystem actually works and the dangerous impact it can have.

There’s no reason to believe Trump will behave any differently now if he’s allowed back on Facebook.

In fact, Trump’s recent posts on Truth Social — a platform he owns but has only a fraction of Facebook’s user base — reflect his continued reckless behavior, including making threats. direct attacks on Jews, hurling racist anti-Asian slurs at his political enemies. , embracing QAnon and singling out election officials for his supporters to harass them.

To be clear: I understand that when such a large and influential corporation with unchecked power over public conversation suspends a world leader, it sets a potentially dangerous precedent for free speech. But Meta’s decision about Trump does not exist in a vacuum. The political climate in the United States remains incredibly vulnerable to violent provocations: extremist incidents in 2022 are on track to eclipse their 2021 levels, and anti-Semitism – historically a harbinger of other forms of hate and violence – is on the rise again.

Additionally, Meta has repeatedly failed to protect its users from hate and harassment; in fact, internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen in 2021 show that Facebook removes only 3-5% of hate speech on the platform.

For Meta executives to assume that Trump will suddenly abide by their terms of service would be a serious miscalculation at best and a ruthless continuation of irresponsible corporate behavior at worst.

Facebook remains the world’s largest social media platform and has a reputation for negatively influencing democratic elections around the world. Facebook should not be complicit in compounding the damage Trump and his supporters have already done to our democracy.

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6247289/facebook-shouldnt-replatform-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos