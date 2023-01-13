Imran Khan’s checkmate in Punjab





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged victorious when Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary to dissolve the provincial legislature according to his wishes.

Imran Khan who is currently residing at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore without the presence of former PTI heavyweights like Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan managed to go against all odds and dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Imran’s ability to take courageous decisions in difficult circumstances is one of the most important characteristics of his politics. Few political figures would dissolve the Punjab Assembly because it gives them the luxury of using the machinery of government for their security.

While we know what would happen, how difficult it would be, and we don’t know if this move would really force a snap election, making such a move is “bold and beautiful.”

There is always a risk that such choices will go wrong, but what sets the former cricketer-turned-politician apart from other politicians is his adventurous courage to keep taking risks.

The culmination of Imran’s eight-month political odyssey after his ousting as prime minister, this is his third major victory in Punjab. The first was when he successfully overruled the selection of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab’s chief minister, and the second won a majority of MPA seats in by-elections after some PTI members were defeated. disqualified for supporting Hamza in the CM elections.

In the scenario where the federal government chooses not to hold a general election, there is much public concern about what Imran Khan would accomplish by dissolving the Punjab Assembly and the KP.

Punjab has always been at the heart of Pakistani politics, and by dissolving the assembly in an election year, the next assembly will be for the next five parliamentary years; if general elections are held as scheduled in October, there will be no caretaker government.

Therefore, whoever wins the Punjab polls will have an advantage ahead of the general election and the formation of the government at the center.

The PTI chairman is relying heavily on his popularity to win the Punjab and KP elections, and he wants to build on that momentum and his base of support in the general election to win the premiership. However, the PML-N was very hesitant to do so since it now faces several economic difficulties, a contract with the IMF which is in jeopardy and the weight of inflation.

The PML-N will rely heavily on the return of Nawaz Sharif to campaign in the provinces, as several prominent party figures, including incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will not be allowed to speak at public meetings due to legal restrictions,

After considering all the options, it seems that calling an early election would benefit the ruling coalition more. However, it remains to be seen whether the coalition is ready to give up the access control to stay in power for a few more months to increase its chances of winning the next elections – or whether it will even dare to dissolve the National Assembly as Khan has done in Punjab to give itself “a level playing field”.

