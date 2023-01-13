Jokowi passes PPSK bill to become law, review of 17 laws





President Joko Widodo has ratified the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Bill or the P2SK Bill which will become Law Number 4 of 2023. This Omnibus Financial Sector Law revises a number of articles in 17 financial sector laws. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that the PPSK Act consists of 27 chapters and 341 articles. This law will revise a number of articles out of 17 financial sector laws that have been in force for some time. Some are even valid for up to 30 years. “This was done to adapt to the dynamics of changing times. Various indicators show the urgency of reforming the Indonesian financial sector, such as the superficiality of the financial sector, the not yet optimal role of the intermediary in the financial sector and the low level of consumer protection in the financial sector,” Sri Mulyani said in a press release on Friday (13/1). He explained that there are five areas of application regulated in the PPSK Act, namely: Institutional strengthening of financial sector authorities while taking into account independence Strengthen governance and increase public confidence Efforts to encourage the accumulation of long-term financial sector funds for the support of financing well-being and sustainable development consumer protection Literacy, inclusion and innovation in the financial sector He explained that the government and financial sector regulators would then compile implementing regulations in the form of government regulations, Bank Indonesia regulations, OJK regulations and LPS regulations. All implementing regulations will be drafted within two years of the enactment of the PPSK Act. “The government will always ensure that the process of drafting the various implementing regulations is carried out in a credible manner by involving various parties concerned, including the DPR-RI, the supervisory authorities and the public,” he said. declared. As for the development of implementing texts in the form of government regulations, according to him, it will be done through coordination between ministries / agencies in accordance with the applicable mechanism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/agustiyanti/finansial/63c1402bb5d29/jokowi-sahkan-ruu-ppsk-jadi-undang-undang-revisi-17-uu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos