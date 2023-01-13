Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers due to ship shortages

At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian crude from the Urals to China, according to trade sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks ships for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western freight and insurance services.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, continued to buy Russian oil despite Western sanctions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched what they called a pre-war no-holds-barred partnership in Ukraine.

The sources said a fifth supertanker, or very large crude carrier (VLCC), was shipping crude to India, which, like China, continued to buy Russian oil sold at a discount as many Western buyers are turning to other suppliers.

The five expeditions were scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 23, according to sources and Eikon ship tracking data.

The G7 price cap introduced in December allows countries outside the European Union to import Russian oil transported by sea, but it prohibits transport, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling shipments of Russian crude unless they are sold below the $60 cap.

With Urals prices well below the price cap, buying and trading in the Urals is essentially legitimate, said an executive at a Chinese company involved in the shipments.

As the United States and its allies tried to choke off Moscow’s energy revenues to limit its ability to finance the war in Ukraine, Russia quickly diverted oil exports from Europe last year, mainly to the Asia.

Longer voyages, deep discounts and record freight rates have eaten into profits, but the use of supertankers on Asian routes can now reduce shipping costs.

Russia’s energy and transport ministries declined to comment. China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, although Beijing has previously called Western sanctions against Russia illegal.

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press briefing on Thursday that India would buy oil wherever it could get the cheapest price.

Industry sources say Indian refiners are getting a discount of $15-20 a barrel on Russian oil on a delivered basis compared to Brent.

Russia looks to Asia

Russia is sending the Urals from its western ports for transshipment to supertankers Lauren II, Monica S, Catalina 7 and Natalina 7, all Panamanian-flagged vessels bound for China, while the Sao Paulo is already approaching the India, according to three trade sources and data from Eikon.

Based on Eikon data and public maritime databases, Lauren II is operated by Chinas Greetee Co Ltd and owned by Chinas Maisie Ltd, Catalina 7 is owned by Hong Kongs Canes Venatici Ltd and Natalina 7 is owned by Hong Kongs Astrid Menks Ltd, both managed by Chinas Runne Co Ltd, while Monica S is owned by Chinas Gabrielle Ltd and managed by Derecttor Co Ltd. Sao Paulo is owned and operated by Cyprus-based Rotimo Holdings Ltd.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact the owners and managers due to a lack of public information about them.

The executive of the Chinese firm involved in the shipments has estimated that a total of 18 Chinese supertankers and 16 other Aframax-sized ships could be used to ship Russian crude in 2023, enough to carry 15 million tons a year. or about 10% of the total exports of the Urals. .

A VLCC can carry up to 2 million barrels, a Suezmax up to 1 million barrels and an Aframax up to 0.6 million barrels.

While most Russian crude now heads to China, India and Turkey on Russian or non-Western vessels, G7 sanctions have led to a shortage of small ice-class tankers – many of which are owned by companies Greek and Norwegian – which Russia needs to transport its crude. Baltic Sea ports in winter.

Russia and China do not have a large fleet of ice-class vessels and the use of Chinese VLCCs frees them up to travel from Baltic ports for ship-to-ship transfers to larger tankers in the waters. international, according to traders.

The practice has emerged in Eikon tracking data, including in international Mediterranean waters, with the executive highlighting operations near Ceuta, an autonomous Spanish city on the northern coast of Africa, and Kalamata in Greece, a city on the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece.

It is extremely expensive and foolish to use ice-class tankers over long distances, said a European market trader, explaining why VLCCs were used.

Another trader said the war and sanctions in Ukraine have increased demand for small tankers and lowered rates for large vessels, helping to reduce some of the additional costs Russia faces.

