PM Modi at the Voice of Global South Summit

“It was really a useful exchange of views and ideas. It reflected the common aspirations of countries in the South. It is clear that on several important issues facing the world, developing countries have similar perspectives,” said said Prime Minister Modi. “We all agree on the importance of South-South cooperation and collectively shaping the global agenda,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said all nations have focused on promoting traditional medicine, establishing regional health care centers and improving the mobility of health professionals in the health sector. He stressed that all nations can benefit from sharing best practices in vocational training and using technology to deliver distance education, especially in remote areas.

“In the field of health, we share the emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional health care centers and improving the mobility of health professionals. We are also aware of the potential rapid deployment of digital health solutions,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out that the use of digital public goods can rapidly increase financial inclusion in the banking sector of developing countries. In his address, Prime Minister Modi said nations should agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure and the need to diversify global supply chains.

“We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure. We also need to diversify global supply chains and find ways to connect developing countries to these value chains. Developing countries are united in believing that the developed world has failed to meet its obligations on Climate Finance and Technology,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In his address to the Voice of Global South Summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “We also agree that in addition to controlling emissions in production, it is equally important to move away from ‘use and throw’ consumption to adopt sustainable lifestyles that are more respectful of the environment.

Underlining the importance of ideas in India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi said: “All these ideas, shared across the South, will inspire India as it tries to shape the G20 agenda, as well as in our own development partnerships. with all your nations.” (YEARS)