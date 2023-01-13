Pakistan province calls for dissolution of local assembly in favor of ex-PM Khan | WKZO | All Kalamazoo





By Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE (Reuters) The chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous province, an ally of former prime minister Imran Khan, has called for the dissolution of the local assembly, in a bid to force the federal government to hold elections anticipated general.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, a coalition partner in the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party, advised the provincial governor to dissolve the local assembly on Thursday evening, according to a document seen by Reuters .

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman told reporters he would make a decision soon. Legal experts say Rehman has 48 hours to decide. Failing this, the meeting will be considered null and void, unless the dissolution order is challenged in court.

It’s a tough decision to make, Rehman said. We will, God willing, make a decision soon.

Punjab is home to more than half of Pakistan’s population of over 220 million and is one of two provinces governed by the PTI. PTI members are also meeting on Friday to discuss the dissolution of the local assembly in the other province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party information secretary Fawad Chaudhry said.

Pakistan is due to hold general elections later this year, but Khan has been calling for elections since he was ousted in April after losing a parliamentary confidence vote. The 70-year-old former international cricketer has also led nationwide protests against his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Local elections in both provinces, in addition to general elections later this year, would be a costly and logistically complicated exercise for a government heavily dependent on foreign aid after last year’s devastating floods.

Political analysts said that pressure played into the Khans’ demands, although local assembly elections did not constitutionally trigger a national election.

We want elections. No more, no less, PTI Chaudhry told reporters when asked about Punjab’s decision to dissolve its legislature.

The federal government was planning to challenge the decision to dissolve the Punjab assembly in court, a government spokesman said.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad and Miral Fahmy; Editing by Frances Kerry)

