Judge lets writer’s rape complaint proceed against Donald Trump – NBC Bay Area





A columnist can sue alleging she was raped by former President Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago, a federal judge ruled Friday, upholding a New State temporary law York allowing adult victims of sexual abuse to sue their abusers.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said lawsuits alleging rape and defamation and seeking unspecified damages by writer E. Jean Carroll could go to trial because Trump’s challenges were without merit.

The fact that Mr. Trump denies Ms. Carrolls’ allegations does not enter into the analysis at this stage of the case, the Manhattan lawyer wrote. What, if anything, actually happened must await further proceedings if the complaint resists this motion.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement: “While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to defend the constitutionally protected rights of our clients.

In the ruling, Kaplan said the Adult Survivors Act was similar to the Child Victims Act, another New York state law that temporarily allowed victims of sexual assault as children to sue. their attackers years later.

Mr. Trump offered no meritorious reason to dismiss the one-year recovery period in the ASA as unreasonable when the nearly identical two-year recovery period in the Child Victims Act was accepted as reasonable by all the courts to consider it,” Kaplan wrote. .

Lawyers for the former president had asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit after Trump said the encounter at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.

Trump said Carroll first made the claim publicly in a 2019 book to drive book sales.

Carroll was a longtime columnist for Elle magazine. She first sued Trump for defamation after mocking his claims that he sexually assaulted her in late 1995 or early 1996 after having a chance encounter at the department store and she agreed to help her choose lingerie for a friend.

Trump has repeatedly denied the encounter happened, calling her allegations a complete scam and saying she’s not my type.

No pictures? No monitoring? No video? No reports? No vendors around?? Trump said in one of various statements and interviews. People should pay dearly for such false accusations.

Carroll sued Trump for rape in November, when the Adult Survivors Act took effect.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll who is not related to the judge, said in an email: We are pleased but not surprised that Judge Kaplan denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss and upheld the constitutionality of the law. New Yorks Adult Survivors Act. We look forward to the trial in April.

