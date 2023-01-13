PM Modi launches MV Ganga Vilas cruise and inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi: key points | India News







“India cannot be defined with words, it can only be experienced with the heart,” the Prime Minister told foreign tourists during a river cruise on the MV Ganga Vilas.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, as well as other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments. 1/ 20 Varanasi to Dibrugarh: Ganga Vilas Cruise Covers 27 Rivers in 51 Days Show captions MV Ganga Vilas, a 62-meter-long, 12-meter-wide luxury river cruiser, is ready for its 51-day voyage The 51-day cruise is scheduled with visits to 50 tourist sites. It will cover a distance of over 3,200 km through 27 river systems in five states of India and Bangladesh. This cruise entirely made in India meets European standards not only in terms of luxury, but also avoiding pollution of the rivers. The cruise liner will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13. The cruise has 18 luxury suites with multi-star facilities on its three decks and can carry 36 passengers. The cruise has a gymnasium, spa, restaurant, solarium and other onboard amenities to keep tourists entertained and provide a comfortable experience. It has its own sewage treatment plant in addition to a sewage treatment plant that draws water from the river for daily use. It has a 40,000 liter fuel tank and a 60,000 liter water tank on board A crew of 40, including marine and housekeeper, remains present on the cruise The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will see 32 Swiss tourists relish the journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh. Swiss tourists received a warm and traditional welcome at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Airport manager Aryama Sanyal greeted tourists at the airport amid chanting of Vedic mantras by local priests After departing from Varanasi, the cruise will arrive in Patna, passing Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur Bihar is the one most intimately linked to the life of the Buddhas, giving rise to a series of pilgrimages known as the Buddhist circuit. From Bihar, the cruise will enter the Hooghly River at Farakka and reach the Sunderbans through Kolkata, sailing downstream In Bengal, tourists can experience the rustic village life that coexists with the modern skyscrapers of Metropolis and the bullock carts parallel to Audis, BMWs, Mercedes. From Sunderbans, the cruise will start sailing upstream on the rivers included in the IndoBangla protocol route, which is mainly the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. After traveling nearly 1,100 kilometers through Bangladesh, Ganga Vilas will again enter India and travel the entire west-east length of Assam. Kaziranga National Park, home to the greater Indian one-horned rhinoceros, is one of the most important wildlife tourist attractions in northeastern India. Here are the key points of the PM’s speech– The start of the Ganges river cruise service, a historic moment, will herald a new era of tourism in India, Prime Minister Modi has said.

“India has everything you can imagine, it also has what is beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words but can be experienced with the heart. India has always opened its heart to everything the world, regardless of religion,” Prime Minister Modi told all cruise tourists.

The start of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise which will travel over 3200 km is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. Work is underway on the development of 111 national water highways in 24 states. Here are the key points of the cruise- From Modis constituency to Sonowal hometown via Bangladesh

The MV Ganga Vilas started its journey from Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi’s constituency, and traveled about 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, crossing 27 river systems in the two countries. Dibrugarh is the birthplace of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Prime Minister Modi said the 51-day river cruise is a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. According to the PMO, the cruise was organized to bring out the best of the country to showcase to the world.

The cruise is scheduled with visits to 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ‘ghats’ and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. A luxury cruise

Built to cherish Indian and international design, the modernist vessel is 62 meters long and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters. With 18 suites and all associated amenities, the ship has a total carrying capacity of 36 passengers. The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a carrying capacity of 36 tourists and featuring all luxury amenities. Main characteristics

There will be five-star facilities on the 62.5mt x 12.8mt long cruise ship. The accommodation capacity is 36 tourists via 18 luxury suites with state-of-the-art equipment. The kitchen has a French balcony, an open plan balcony, a gym, a study room, a spa and a living room. It is equipped with modern lifesaving equipment and facilities.

Union Minister for Port Shipping and Sarbananda Sonowal Waterways said that on its maiden voyage, the MV Ganga Vilas will carry 32 tourists from Switzerland through 27 river systems and pass through various major destinations along the river banks in Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Bangladesh, Guwahati and Sibsagar/Dibrugarh. Watch Prime Minister Modi virtually announces the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas

