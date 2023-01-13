Donald Trump Calls Special Counsel Investigating Him a ‘Terrorist’





Donald Trump has accused special counsel Jack Smith of being a ‘terrorist’ as he continues his attacks on the federal prosecutor overseeing the criminal investigation into classified documents involving the former president.

During an appearance on the Mark Levin Show on Thursday, Trump called on Smith to resign and end his investigation into allegations that the former president mishandled top-secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort. and allegedly tried to obstruct federal attempts to recover them. .

Trump said Smith had a conflict because his wife, Katy Chevigny — who worked as a producer on Michelle Obama’s documentary Becoming and twice donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign — also ‘hates’ him and is friend with Andrew Weissmann, who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In this combination image, Donald Trump pictured at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida and a file photo of Attorney Jack Smith, 2021 Getty

“The prosecutor should resign, he has a conflict,” Trump said. “He’s a terrorist. He’s a Trump hater. His best friends are Weissmann and all these characters, Lisa Monaco at the Department of Justice, one of the top officials. It’s a shameful situation. He should resign !

“His wife hates Trump, probably even beyond him. And his wife has a sister who openly hates on a level you can’t even believe.”

Trump made the remarks after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert Hur to lead an investigation after classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president were found in a group office in reflection in Washington, DC, and in a garage at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s lawyers then turned over the documents to the National Archives, with attorney Richard Sauber confirming that, unlike Trump’s case, none of the documents were wanted by the government.

Trump and his legal team are accused of defying a subpoena to return all classified documents that were removed from the White House in January 2021, leading the FBI to raid his Florida home in August 2022.

Trump has defended his actions and repeatedly pushed the disputed claim that he declassified all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago – an act Biden could not have done with documents found in DC and Delaware because he would not have the power to do so as vice president.

In an article on Truth Social shortly after Hur’s nomination was announced, Trump demanded that Garland “immediately” end investigations into “everything about me because I did everything right” and also appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden who hates “Biden as much as Jack Smith hates me.”

The Republican has frequently attacked Smith and suggested he is compromised and should therefore be fired as head of the classified documents case. Smith is also leading parts of the investigation into Trump’s actions during and around the Jan. 6 attack.

In a series of posts on Thursday’s Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Special Assigned ‘Prosecutor’ on ‘Trump Case,’ Jack Smith (?) Is a Trump Hating THUG Whose Wife is a Series and Open Trump Hater , whose friends and other family members are even worse.

“Smith is known as ‘an unfair savage’ and is best friends with Trump’s wildest haters, including Lisa Monaco who runs ‘Injustice.’ The box scam is a hoax.

“Fire a man who could very well turn out to be a criminal, Jack Smith. His strife, injustice and deranged mental state make him utterly unfit to ‘get Trump’.”

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.

Correction 01/13/23, 05:48 AM ET: This article has been updated to correct the first name of Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-special-counsel-jack-smith-terrorist-1773489

