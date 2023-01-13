At Global South Summit, Modi calls for fair globalization and reforms in international forums





New Delhi: Stating that globalization should not create a climate crisis or debt burden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that major international organizations need fundamental reforms to give space to the developing world. During the closing session of the two-day Voice of the Global South virtual summit, Modi said that while developing countries value the principles of globalization, it should not create a climate crisis or a debt crisis. We want globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains, he noted. In other remarks, Modi said developing countries were united in believing that the developed world had failed to meet its obligations on climate finance and technology. We also agree that in addition to controlling emissions in production, it is equally important to move away from use and discard consumption, towards more environmentally friendly sustainable lifestyles, a-t -he adds. The Prime Minister noted that developing countries were also concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape. Polarizing tensions across the world have led to sharp swings in the prices of food, fuel, fertilizer and other commodities. To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of major international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions. These reforms should aim to give voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century, Modi said, reiterating India’s longstanding support for UN reforms. India’s G20 Presidency will seek to express the views of Southern countries on these important issues. He also made a number of announcements for scholarships for countries in developing countries, an Arogya Maitri initiative for the supply of essential medicines to disaster-stricken countries, a forum for young diplomats and a center of excellence. Global South”. At a post-summit press conference on Friday evening, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said more than 120 countries participated in the eight sessions virtually over the two days. He also reiterated that the new initiative does not dilute India’s engagement with other developing country associations like the Non-Aligned Movement and the G-77. However, Kwatra also claimed that the new initiative was the most appropriate in the current climate. we strongly believe that this initiative anchored by India under the leadership of PM Modi will be the most appropriate forum for our purpose, which is a common platform for the developing world…Given the current global context, it is important to shape a platform to capture the voice of the Global South, the Minister of Foreign Affairs added.

