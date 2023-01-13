Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6m after top bosses dodge taxes | UK News





Donald Trump’s firm has been fined $1.6m ($1.3m) after top company bosses dodged taxes.

A judge was only able to fine the Trump Organization after it was convicted last month of 17 tax offenses including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Mr Trump himself has not been tried and has denied knowledge of his executives’ illegal tax evasion.

Neither the former chairman nor his children, who helped run the company, were present in court for the sentencing hearing.

The Organization was charged through its subsidiaries: Trump Corp, which was fined $810,000 (£662,976) and Trump Payroll Corp, which was fined $800,000 ( £654,792).

The amount imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan was the maximum allowed by law.

He ordered the company to pay the full amount in 14 days, when it had asked for 30 days.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said the fines were “a fraction of the revenue” of the Trump Organization and the tax evasion scheme was “large and brazen”.

Image: Prosecutors and defense attorneys. Photo: AP

Despite fines costing less than an apartment in Trump Tower, the conviction is a black mark on the Republican’s reputation as he prepares for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Lawyers for the company have vowed to appeal the verdict, while Mr Trump said the case against his company was part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him by vindictive Democrats.

Along with the company, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of tax evasion on $1.7 million (£1.4 million sterling) in employee benefits, as well as 15 other tax offenses he admitted to. to August 2021.

Image: Allen Weisselberg

During a four-week trial, prosecutors say Mr. Trump himself signed bonus checks, as well as the lease for Weisselberg’s luxury Manhattan apartment and tuition at a school private for the CFO’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg later denied that Mr. Trump was involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Read more:Donald Trump sued over police officer’s death after US Capitol riotDonald Trump warns of ‘horrendous things’ after tax returns releasedDonald Trump engaged in ‘conspiracy in several parties” to annul the result of the 2020 elections

But Mr Trump faces several other legal challenges as he seeks to retake the White House next year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Mr Trump and his organization for $250m (£204m), alleging they deceived banks and others about the value of his many assets.

Last month, the Jan. 6 committee recommended criminal charges against the former president for his role in sparking the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is also investigating the storage of classified documents by Mr Trump, an issue that current US President Joe Biden also faces, after a special counsel was appointed to investigate documents found in his home and his former Washington office.

