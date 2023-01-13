Menendez vows to block plan to sell fighter jets to Turkey





Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman vows to continue blocking transfer of fighter jets to Turkey unless Ankara improves its human rights record and stops threatening regional allies Americans. The Biden administration is considering a $20 billion transfer of 40 US-made F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and, separately, F-35 fighter jets for Greece, a development first reported by the Wall Street Journal Friday and later confirmed by someone familiar with the discussions who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity. Such a deal would require congressional approval and for Sen. Bob Menendez (DN.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, end its longstanding opposition to sending fighter jets to Ankara. But in a statement drafted by Menendez’s office for the media and obtained in advance by POLITICO, the senator said he had not changed his mind. I strongly oppose Biden administrations offering sale of new F-16 jets to Turkey, Menendez says, blaming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for continuing to undermine international law, failing to respect human rights and democratic standards, and to engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies. Until Erdogan stops his threats, improves his human rights record at home, including releasing journalists and the political opposition, and begins to act as a trusted ally should, I don’t ‘would not approve of this sale,’ continued the president, noting that he supports the sale of F-35s to Greece. A person familiar with the situation said Menendez, as recently as December, told the White House that he was not going to support the bulk transfer. A State Department spokesman said he would not comment on potential military sales until Congress is officially notified. The Wall Street Journal also reported that the deal to sell the fighter jets would depend on Turkey allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO, a move Ankara has sided with. opposite since the two countries applied for membership last year. It is unclear whether Turkey paving the way for them to join would lead Menendez to drop his opposition to the deal. The story continues Another person familiar with the potential sale said the State Department discussed the deal with lawmakers just this week, but no decision has been made on formally notifying Congress that the administration planned to move forward. The prospect of selling fighters to Turkey has bristled at some top lawmakers in Bidens’ own party, who say they are concerned about Ankara’s slowness in NATO expansion, incursions into Greek airspace and the drift of nations towards authoritarianism. Defense legislation passed by the House last summer included a provision, backed mostly by Democrats, limit F-16 sales to Turkey. The provision was dropped from a compromise bill that eventually went to Bidens’ desk. While the Senate did not pass its own provision, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and others have sought to block avenues to sell the fighters to Turkey. Sweden and Finland have been waiting for approval to join the NATO alliance since their official bids in May last year. Turkey balked at joining, citing Sweden’s refusal to extradite four people Ankara said supported the 2016 coup attempt and harbored Kurds whom Turkey considered members of a terrorist group . Turkey has been seeking alternative fighter jets in the United States since 2019, when Washington expelled Ankara from the multinational F-35 program for the purchase of a Russian-made air defense system.

