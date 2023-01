Damon Motors signs Indonesian distribution deal with Indika Energy

Electric motorcycle startup Damon Motors isn’t shy when it comes to forging new partnerships. Over the past seven months, the Canadian-based brand has collaborated with Sinbon on integrative design solutions and developed its cloud-connected user interface (UI) alongside the EMQX messaging platform. Damon’s latest deal with Indonesian Indika Energy opens even more doors for the startup. As part of the deal, the Indonesian conglomerate invested an undisclosed amount in Damon. In turn, the company will distribute future Damon motorcycles in the Indonesian market. For those unfamiliar with Indika Energy, the power generation giant specializes in coal mining, but launched its first electric mobility brand, Ilectra Motor Group (IMG), as a joint venture with Alpha JWC Ventures and Horizons Ventures in May 2022. Indonesia has a great opportunity to transform the riding experience of millions of people who are addicted to two wheels, proclaimed Azis Armand, CEO of Indika Energy. Our vision for an electrified roadway mirrors that of Damons. Through our subsidiary, PT IIectra Motor Group (IMG), we are committed to developing electric motorcycles and its supporting ecosystem in Indonesia. We believe this partnership will open up more opportunities for collaboration to accelerate our go-to-market strategy and achieve the country’s net zero goal. This also aligns with Indika Energy’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Indonesia has even more ambitious goals in mind by 2050. By 2025, Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants to add 2 million electric motorcycles to the roads. Officials hope the initiative will help them achieve a 29% reduction in annual emissions by 2030. Additionally, Damon and Indika will develop new electric two-wheeled platforms to meet the needs of Indonesian customers. While Indonesia presents a lucrative business opportunity, it is also of personal importance to Damon co-founder and CEO Jay Giraud. My journey with Damon began in Indonesia, so this partnership with Indika Energy comes full circle for me, opening the door to one day transforming the industry globally, Giraud revealed. Indonesia has set a goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2060. Damon has also engaged with Indika Energy to achieve this goal together. The news comes as Damon nears $100 million in pre-orders. We’ve yet to see a Damon model hit the road, but we were hoping this new development would motivate the startup to finally roll out its line in the near future.

