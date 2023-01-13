Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax evasion





A Manhattan judge ordered former President Donald Trump’s family business to pay $1.6 million in fines on Friday – the maximum allowed for convicting the Trump Organization of 17 counts of fraud last month.

Judge Juan Merchan fined two subsidiaries of Trump Org – The Trump Corporation, fined $810,000, and The Trump Payroll Corp., fined $800,000.

The fine is the maximum penalty for last month’s convictions allowed by law.

The corporate conduct “can only be described as egregious,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said.

He acknowledged that a fine of less than $2 million may have a limited impact on a multi-billion dollar corporation,” but argued that “this court should nonetheless impose such fines.

To avoid detection, they simply tampered with the records, he said of Trump Org executives. “A number of these actions were implicitly sanctioned from the top down.”

Prosecutors argued at trial that for 15 years the Trump Org helped top executives dodge taxes on off-book benefits, including rent, high-end cars and private school tuition.

Jurors heard from Trump Org chief financial officer Allen Weisselburg, who spoke in the fall as part of a plea deal over his own tax issues. He admitted accepting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company to avoid taxes – including a rent-free apartment in Manhattan – and pleaded guilty to 15 crimes of tax evasion.

Lawyers for the Trump Org argued unsuccessfully that Weisselburg acted alone in its tax-hopping scheme.

The former chief financial officer was sentenced to five months at Rikers on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles said the former president’s companies would appeal the conviction.

“The DA, as usual, or else, doesn’t understand the tax law,” she said. “And that was part of what was wrong with this case.

In its own commentary, the Trump Org called Weisselberg a “victim” — and criticized prosecutors.

“He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized,” the statement said. “He was given the choice to plead guilty and serve the rest of his life in prison – all of that rather than a standard company car and benefits.”

The statement adds that Weisselberg and the former president have been targeted by “politically motivated prosecutors” as part of an “unending witch hunt.”

Donald Trump’s namesake organization has been fined $1.6 million for committing tax evasion.AP

The company requested 30 days to pay the fine; the judge ordered him to pay within 14 days.

The company’s fine will be barely a dent in the bottom line of a company with a global portfolio of golf courses, hotels and development contracts. He could face more problems outside of court due to reputational damage, such as difficulty finding new deals and business partners.

Convicting and condemning the Trump organizations does not end Trump’s battle with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who said a related investigation into Trump that began under his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., is underway with a newly hired prosecutor.

At the same time, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they deceived banks and others about the value of his many assets, a practice dubbed the “art of the game.” flight”.

James is asking a court to bar Trump and his three oldest children from running a New York-based business and is seeking to fine them at least $250 million. A judge has set a trial date for October. As a preliminary measure, he has appointed a monitor for the company while the case is pending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/13/trump-organization-fined-1-6-million-for-tax-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos